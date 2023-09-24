Postecoglou hopes grow as ‘real possibility’ emerges for Tottenham to snatch attacking star from former boss

Tottenham Hotspur are in the hunt to sign Jota from Al-Ittihad in a move that would reunite him with his former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou, it has been freshly claimed.

Jota left Celtic to sign for the Saudi Pro League champions in the summer, but has been unable to make it into their league squad due to restrictions on the number of foreign players allowed. Therefore, the winger is already contemplating his future.

Reports recently suggested he wants to end his brief spell with Al-Ittihad already. It has led to links with Tottenham, primarily because Postecoglou already worked with him at Celtic.

Now, the Sunday Mirror has become the latest source to confirm Jota is a target for Tottenham – now even more so that Ivan Perisic has suffered a serious injury.

According to the new report, there is a ‘real possibility’ that Postecoglou will be able to lure Jota to north London. However, former Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo wants to keep the former Benfica man in his Al-Ittihad project for the long term.

By January, though, Jota could put more pressure on Al-Ittihad to sanction his departure. In the event of him leaving, only Tottenham seem to be being mentioned as potential takers.

Postecoglou to pull Jota to the Premier League?

The 24-year-old could consequently earn his first experience of Premier League action, under the guidance of a manager who knows how to get the best out of him. During their time together at Celtic, Postecoglou gave Jota 83 appearances and saw him score 28 goals.

His contract with Al-Ittihad is valid until 2026, but it appears he might already be having second thoughts about his decision to go there.

He was able to make five appearances for his new club and score one goal until he became ineligible. Now, he will be waiting for opportunities to play in the AFC Champions League and Club World Cup – or for a new club altogether as soon as he is able to.

