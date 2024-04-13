Postecoglou identifies massive Tottenham problem that €35m Serie A standout can immediately fix

Tottenham are reportedly ready to step up their efforts to sign a top Serie A midfielder this summer after Ange Postecoglou identified that his engine room is in need of a dominant enforcer.

Spurs have been found wanting in recent weeks, putting in some of their worst performances of the season despite moving up to fourth place in the Premier League table.

The 4-0 debacle at Fulham showed that they have no bite in midfield or protection for a back four that can be vulnerable at times.

That was followed up by the disastrous showing at Newcastle on Saturday, where Postecoglou’s men were all over the place in a 4-0 rout at St James’ Park that saw them drop to fifth on goal difference.

Yves Bissouma, who still looks a shadow of the player that started the season so well, and Rodrigo Bentancur started that game but were hauled off before the hour mark.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg remains the only player in that engine room who has any real bite to his game, but his struggles in possession mean he will almost certainly be on his way this summer.

Pape Sarr has also struggled since returning from the African Cup of Nations but has shown he has the potential to flourish into a strong Premier League performer.

But it’s Bissouma’s lack of ability to dominate the heart of midfield, as he did so brilliantly at Brighton before his move to north London, that shows there is need for a real change in that position.

Ederson makes his mark at Anfield

Step forward Atalanta midfield enforcer Ederson, who was brilliant in his side’s 3-0 thumping of Liverpool at Anfield in the Europa League in midweek.

Tottenham have been linked with the player for a few months now and those rumours only intensified after the Brazilian’s performance on Merseyside.

And, according to a report by Daniele Longo, Atalanta have named a price for their defensive midfielder in recent days, with Newcastle also showing an interest.

Juventus are also thought to be in the mix but sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli sees the project as a near impossible to pull off as the Bianconeri would rather invest anywhere else than make a gigantic bid to land a player from league rivals.

Atalanta’s initial asking price stands at €35 million for Ederson and they will only let him negotiate personal terms when a club matches the fee – otherwise there is no opportunity.

The 25-year-old has scored six goals and recorded one assist across all competitions this season and he has established himself as one of the integral players in Gian Piero Gasperini’s side.

At €35m he would represent a significant upgrade to Tottenham’s current midfield, and at just 24 years of age he could be a real force in Tottenham’s midfield for years to come.

Meanwhile, Spurs will now have to wait two weeks before they can bounce back when they face the small matter of a north London derby against in-form Arsenal.