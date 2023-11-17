Postecoglou in dreamland as Tottenham get green light to complete perfect January signing

Tottenham have the go-ahead to complete an attacker signing in January that appears to be a win-win situation for all involved, per reports.

Spurs suffered back-to-back defeats heading into the international break, though hopes remain high of at least securing Champions League qualification.

Fifth position may be good enough to achieve that aim amid the UCL’s expanded format for 2024/25. However, there’s plenty of bumps in the road for Spurs to overcome before then.

Indeed, Micky van de Ven and James Maddison have both been ruled out until the new year through injury.

Elsewhere, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr (both AFCON) and Son Heung-min (Asian Cup) will be absent for up to a month in early 2024.

Son’s absence will hit hard, forcing Richarlison – if recovered from groin surgery – into the No 9 role.

That’ll leave Ange Postecoglou light out wide and per The Independent, a new winger is wanted in January.

The Independent stated Spurs are monitoring Juventus’ Samuel Iling-Junior. However, a more readymade fit would come in the form of former Celtic ace Jota.

The 24-year-old is known to Ange Postecoglou through his time in Glasgow and Jota was a revelation during his two-year stint at Celtic.

Jota was sold to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad for £25m in July. However, he’s barely got a look-in thus far and various reports all agree he’s already angling for a return to Europe.

TEAMtalk has confirmed Tottenham hold an interest in forging a reunion between Postecoglou and Jota in north London.

Football Insider later claimed Spurs would only pursue the move if Jota was made available via the loan route. Now, according to The Daily Record, that’s exactly what has happened.

Jota to Tottenham a match made in heaven

Citing information coming out of Saudi Arabia, The Daily Record declare ‘forgotten Jota will reportedly be allowed to leave Al-Ittihad on loan in January’.

The decision comes amid Al-Ittihad being on the cusp of replacing Nuno Espirito Santo with Argentine Marcelo Gallardo.

Gallardo will not stand in Jota’s way if intent on leaving the club in January. Per the report, Al-Ittihad’s decision-makers are now ‘open to a loan move away’.

A seemingly perfect move is therefore available for the making for all involved.

Jota wants to return to Europe and would be joining a club potentially entrenched in a Premier League title race.

Tottenham would be landing short-term cover in the forward line without having to make a long-term commitment.

Postecoglou would be reunited with a forward he trusts and knows the Australian’s system like the back of his hand.

Jota plays primarily on the left wing, though his two-footedness allows him to operate on either flank with ease.

The Portuguese notched 28 goals and 26 assists during 82 appearances for Celtic. He won three separate Player of the Month awards while in the SPL.

