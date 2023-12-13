Postecoglou in dreamland as Tottenham get greenlight to complete fantastic midfield deal

Tottenham and a midfielder are ready to forge an agreement Ange Postecoglou will love amid a remarkable new claim about the Australian’s popularity within the club.

Spurs confirmed on Tuesday that left-back Destiny Udogie had put pen to paper over a new and improved contract. The Italy international has received a handy pay rise and is now under contract in north London until 2030.

The 21-year-old has been a revelation this season and notched his first goal for Spurs in the 4-1 destruction of Newcastle on Sunday afternoon.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Udogie isn’t the only thriving Tottenham star in line for a new contract.

Speaking on his Here We Go podcast, the trusted reporter revealed Tottenham “want to keep going” with more extensions.

Next in their sights is midfielder Pape Matar Sarr who has established himself as a regular starter alongside Yves Bissouma this term.

Sarr, 21, has formed a destructive midfield pairing alongside the equally all-action Bissouma. When James Maddison were fit in the early months of the season, the trio combined expertly to help guide Tottenham to the top of the table.

Per Romano, Sarr has given the thumbs up to opening discussions over extending his stay in the capital. His current deal doesn’t expire until 2026, though Spurs feel the time is right to protect their investment and safeguard their future.

Sarr “ready to discuss a new contract” – Romano

“Yes, the new signing of Udogie is going to be in excess of €2m net per season, so new salary, longer contract until 2030, so everything is going to with Udogie, it was revealed on Monday and then confirmed by the club,” said Romano.

“Tottenham want to keep going with these contract extensions. Another player they want to offer a deal to is Pape Matar Sarr, who is always doing very well in the midfield.

“Very talented midfielder who joined almost two years ago and now is ready to discuss a new contract. So, there will be some discussions also with other players.”

Sarr cost just £14.6m prior to add-ons when signed from French side Metz in 2021. He spent the 2021/22 season loaned back to Metz and barely featured for Tottenham the following year.

However, the arrival of Postecoglou breathed new life into his stuttering Spurs career and he is now a key cog in the Australian’s engine room.

Postecoglou popularity at Tottenham sky high

Romano went on to stress manager Postecoglou holds near-universal popularity within the Tottenham dressing room.

That is no mean feat in the modern day. Indeed, one look at Manchester United and the issues Erik ten Hag is having with the likes of Jadon Sancho proves how difficult it is to manage a squad of egos in 2023.

Romano continued: “For Udogie, it was important for the salary, the length of the [previous] contract was really very good for Tottenham, 2027.

“But they wanted to make sure that the salary was good enough and now also other players will discuss new deals at Tottenham where honestly, all the players, almost all the players are very happy with Ange.”

Sarr is seemingly next in line for a new deal, though Spurs will have to cope without the midfielder for up to a month in the new year.

The Senegal international will be absent while representing his country at the Africa Cup of Nations. Bissouma (Mali) too will miss time, with the tournament running from January 13 to February 11.

Captain Son Heung-min will also be absent while going for glory with South Korea at the Asian Cup. That competition runs roughly parallel to AFCON – January 12 to February 10.

DON’T MISS: Postecoglou ecstatic as Tottenham plot another daring double Juventus raid to seriously bolster key area