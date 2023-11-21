Postecoglou in dreamland as Tottenham see price slashed on perfect striker seen as heir to Harry Kane

Tottenham are reportedly preparing an approach to Lille to sign Jonathan David with Daniel Levy and Ange Postecoglou learning that the Ligue 1 side have dramatically slashed their asking price for the striker.

The north London side waved an emotional farewell to talisman striker Harry Kane this summer, the England captain hot-footing it to Germany where he has taken his supreme eye for a goal to Bayern Munich. With their star man and best player departing, there were many who feared Tottenham would be in for a bleak season.

However, the Aussie coach has quickly made his impact felt in N17, reverting Spurs from the three-man defensive line employed under Antonio Conte to a high-tempo 4-2-3-1 formation. And after going their first 10 games unbeaten, Tottenham fans could be forgiven for responding with a ‘Harry who?’ answer to their former talisman’s brilliant start to life in the Bundesliga.

Since then, though, a crushing – and somewhat self-inflicted – 4-1 home defeat to bogey side Chelsea appears to have flipped Tottenham’s season, with a number of injuries and suspension exposing just how fragile and weak their squad is.

And those worst fears came to pass at Wolves just before the international break when two late goals saw them let slip a relatively-comfortable 1-0 lead.

Now it has become more obvious than ever that Postecoglou’s squad still needs some reinforcements.

And with the January window opening for business in just over a month’s time, Postecoglou and Levy can’t start planning their winter shopping list.

A new central midfielder, with Spurs fearing the exit of wantaway Dane Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, is expected to figure highly.

To that end, the club have learned a €30m (£26m) offer for a Roma star is likely to be accepted.

Tottenham told Jonathan David can move in cut-price deal

A new centre-half to provide cover and competition for Cristian Romero and Micky van der Ven also features on Postecoglou’s wanted list.

But the club would also ideally like a new centre-forward to replace the goals supply line of Kane.

They have coped admirably with Son Heung-min moving into a more central role with the (now injured) Richarlison in reserve. However, with summer signing Brennan Johnson operating in behind, Spurs did not really bring in any obvious goals replacement for Kane.

Now, however, they have learned that one man they looked at closely over the summer, Lille striker David, has seen his price tag dramatically slashed.

Indeed, when Tottenham came calling for David over the summer, Lille hit them with a €60m (£52.4m) demand – the release clause in his contract.

Now, though, according to il Gazzetta dello Sport, Lille have slashed their asking price for the Canada frontman to just €40m (£35m) after what has proved an underwhelming season so far.

He has just three goals and one assist to his name so far from 16 appearances, a tally seriously down on the 26 goals in 40 appearances he managed over the course of last season.

And the general feeling at Lille is that they will no longer stand in the striker’s way if their new asking price is met.

Per the report, the dramatic price drop is music to Tottenham’s ears and the club are now preparing an approach to try and bring the 99-goal frontman to north London.

A fast, mobile and energetic frontman, the New York-born 23-year-old looks ideally suited to the Postecoglou system and Premier League football.

For the price now quoted, Spurs might feel they are getting a bargain, for a player who has 62 goals in 154 games overall for the Ligue 1 outfit.

