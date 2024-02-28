Postecoglou in dreamland as stunning Harry Kane return to Tottenham takes shape; two reasons for early Bayern exit emerge

Harry Kane could sensationally re-join Tottenham after just a single season at Bayern Munich, with a report detailing the player’s willingness to return for two potential reasons.

Kane left his boyhood club last summer when signing with German giant Bayern Munich in a deal worth an initial £86.4m.

The 30-year-old departed Spurs as their all-time leading scorer (280 goals) having surpassed the legendary Jimmy Greaves (268 goals) during his last season in north London.

Kane has performed exactly how you’d expect in Bavaria, operating at a goal per game. The lethal frontman has scored 31 goals in 31 matches and also provided eight assists.

However, unfortunately for Kane who is yet to lift his first piece of major silverware, Bayern are a club in turmoil.

Bayern are on course for their first trophyless season since the 2011/12 campaign. They trail Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga by eight points, are out of the DFB Pokal and lost the German super cup to RB Leipzig.

As such, the Champions League may represent Kane’s last chance to win a major honour in his first season in Munich. Bayern trail Lazio at the halfway mark of their Round of 16 clash having lost 1-0 in the first leg.

Furthermore, the manager who brought Kane to Bayern – Thomas Tuchel – will depart at season’s end.

Now, according to online outlet Tottenham News, the pieces are falling into place for Kane to remarkably return to Spurs after just 12 months away.

Harry Kane ‘open’ to Tottenham return THIS SUMMER – report

Firstly, the publication state they’ve exclusively been told Kane is ‘open’ to re-joining Tottenham in the summer. Hinting at the reasons why, Tuchel’s impending exit is cited/

Kane recently revealed his “sadness” upon learning Tuchel would make way. Bayern have made Xabi Alonso their No 1 target to take his place, though two sources suggest he’s likely to snub Bayern in favour of replacing Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Additionally, Tottenham News hint Kane harbours ambitions of surpassing Alan Shearer to become the Premier League’s all-time leading scorer. That can obviously only be achieved if Kane returns to England’s top flight.

Kane (213) currently trails Shearer (260) by 47 goals. In effect, Kane may need two full seasons to beat Shearer’s record and already the wrong side of 30, his potency in front of goal will only decline the older he gets.

Indeed, few would expect Kane to still be bagging 20 EPL goals per season if waiting until his mid-30s before returning to England.

Of course, re-signing Kane would also require the green light from Bayern Munich. To that end, it would appear unlikely they’d be willing to accept a loss on a player who is arguably up there with Erling Haaland as the greatest striker playing the game right now.

Tottenham clause clarified

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy previously insisted his club have a buy-back clause in Kane’s Bayern deal. Levy replied “of course” when asked if such a clause were present during a fan forum following Kane’s exit.

“If one day Harry wanted to come back to the Premier League, and he wants to come to Tottenham, we would have the ability to purchase him,” Levy also confirmed.

However, subsequent reports suggested this was mere bravado from Levy, with Sky Sports reporting Tottenham simply have matching rights rather than a buy-back clause.

In essence, Tottenham have the ability to match any bids Bayern accept for Kane, though don’t have the capability to re-sign him for a fixed fee.

“This is something Daniel Levy was asked about at a fans’ forum,” explained Sky Sports reporter Paul Gilmour. “He was asked ‘is there a buy-back clause’ and he replied: “Of course.”

“It’s essentially Tottenham having the first option to re-sign Harry Kane if he ever does come back to the Premier League. It’s something similar to what they had in the Gareth Bale deal to Real Madrid.

“If another English club comes in with a bid for Kane at any point during his Bayern Munich career, and Bayern accept that bid, then Tottenham will be given first refusal to match that offer.

“It would then be up to Kane on whether he would come back to Tottenham.”

With Tottenham News claiming Kane is now open to returning, all eyes will be on whether Spurs are willing to stump up the cash required to seal a sensational return.

Tottenham opted against signing a direct replacement when Kane left, with Son Heung-min and Richarlison deputising to great effect up top.

If the latest report is accurate, Kane’s replacement may wind up being himself after just a single season away.

DON’T MISS: Tottenham stunned as Euro giants demand record-breaking fee for Postecoglou target as Man Utd, Arsenal watch on