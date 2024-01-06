Postecoglou in dreamland as Timo Werner picks Tottenham over Man Utd; deal structure, salary coverage all revealed

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner has said yes to Tottenham despite being offered to Manchester United, and why the German wants Spurs as well as the finer details of the proposed move have all been revealed.

Werner, 27, left England with his reputation diminished following his largely underwhelming two-year stint with Chelsea between 2020-22. However, there was always a sense Werner had untapped potential and with pace to burn, a change of scenery could unlock his scintillating best.

The Germany international returned to RB Leipzig where he’s since tumbled down the pecking order behind the likes of Lois Openda and Benjamin Sesko.

As such, Leipzig are open to moving Werner on and a return to the Premier League to prove the doubters wrong is a very real possibility.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed in December that Man Utd had held talks with the representatives of Werner. Sky Sports subsequently reported the frontman ‘has been offered to Manchester United in the January transfer window’.

The Red Devils are on the hunt for an experienced operator who’ll lighten the load on Rasmus Hojlund. Signing a striker would also free up the club to finally offload Anthony Martial. Failure to do so this month will mean Martial leaves for nothing when his contract expires at season’s end.

However, Sky Germany led the way on Saturday morning when revealing Tottenham had thundered into the race for Werner. Spurs want a forward of their own to offset Son Heung-min’s absence while with South Korea at the Asian Cup.

A crucial round of talks between the clubs will take place today that’ll determine whether Werner does return to England with Spurs. A six-month loan is understood to be on the agenda.

Now, fresh updates from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano as well as Sky Germany have shed new light on the deal.

Postecoglou proves his worth; Tottenham will have option to buy

Firstly, Romano reported Werner “has accepted” Tottenham’s proposal and the German “wants to return to the Premier League.”

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has proven to be a big draw for Werner, with Romano adding the striker is “very keen” to work with the Australian. Postecoglou has also personally “approved” the signing of Werner.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg added his own update to the mix, reporting on X that Tottenham are likely to cover Werner’s full salary during the loan spell.

Plettenberg also noted Werner is ready to join Spurs “immediately”. As such, and if the final details are thrashed out and a medical passed, Werner could be in Tottenham’s squad for their next match on January 14 which ironically, is against Man Utd.

TEAMtalk’s own sources have also confirmed an option to buy is likely to be included in any loan agreement.

How much the option would be set at will be determined in the ongoing talks between Leipzig and Tottenham today.

