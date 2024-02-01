Postecoglou in dreamland as Tottenham sensationally pull off No 1 transfer coup of the window

Tottenham have successfully hijacked Barcelona’s move for Swedish midfielder Lucas Bergvall and the finer details of their monumental coup have been revealed.

Bergvall, 17, had emerged as one of Europe’s hottest young properties in the winter window. Manchester United hoped to secure a deal of their own, though were unable to finance a move.

That left the door ajar for Barcelona and right up until the final hours of the window it appeared Catalonia would be the Swede’s next destination.

However, according to various reliable sources including David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham have proven a bigger draw than Barcelona.

Ornstein led the way, reporting ‘Lucas Bergvall has chosen to join Tottenham Hotspur over Barcelona in a stunning coup for the Premier League side.’

Led by the efforts of technical director Johan Lange, Tottenham have succeeded in convincing the Djurgardens star to sign with Spurs and his decision is ‘final.’

A club-to-club agreement has been struck worth roughly £8.5m prior to add-ons. Bergvall will fly to London on Friday to undergo a medical before signing a five-and-a-half year contract.

Bergvall will then stay with Djurgardens for the remainder of the 2023/24 season before linking up with his new Tottenham teammates in the summer.

Fabrizio Romano added his take on X and gave Spurs’ magnificent steal his signature “here we go” confirmation.

Romano also stated that the medical taking place on Friday (after England’s 11pm deadline on Thursday) will not prevent the move from crossing the line.

Sky Sports clarified the reason why the deal will still be valid is due to the fact Bergvall would not be joining up with Tottenham until the summer.

