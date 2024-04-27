Postecoglou in dreamland as Tottenham surge past Arsenal, Man Utd for brilliant West Ham signing

Tottenham are leading Manchester United and Arsenal in the race to complete a superb West Ham coup, according to multiple reports.

Spurs have taken giant strides forward under Ange Postecoglou this season. A place in next season’s Champions League may be beyond them if Aston Villa don’t falter. Nonetheless, Tottenham have already matched their points total from last season (60 points) with six games left to play.

Tottenham have the chance to dent the title aspirations of bitter rivals Arsenal this weekend. Victory or even a draw in the north London derby on Sunday would leave Arsenal requiring a miraculous loss of form from Manchester City.

Postecoglou will earn even more favour with the fans if Spurs can stunt Arsenal’s title challenge. The Australian has publicly acknowledged the importance of tomorrow’s contest while also providing a mixed injury update.

Postecoglou has struck all the right chords since moving to north London and according to both Fabrizio Romano and ESPN, he could be presented with a stellar signing from West Ham this summer.

Tottenham frontrunners for Daniel Rigge

ESPN led the way, reporting Tottenham are ‘leading the race’ to sign Hammers starlet, Daniel Rigge.

The 18-year-old is among the country’s hottest young prospects and has returned superb figures of 11 goals and six assists in 19 appearances in the Under-18s Premier League this term.

Rigge operates primarily as an attacking midfielder or from the left wing. The teenager was on Man City’s books prior to joining West Ham in 2022.

Rigge signed his first professional contract with the Hammers in October of 2023. However, ESPN state transfer interest is widespread, with Arsenal and Man Utd among those chasing his signature.

But it’s Tottenham who front the queue and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has backed up claims Rigge could be bound for north London.

Taking to X on Saturday morning, Romano wrote: “Tottenham are currently leading the race to sign 2006-born talented midfielder Dan Rigge from West Ham.

“There are four clubs in the race, Rigge’s happy at West Ham after positive season — but several clubs are prepared to test the water in the next weeks.”

Of course, there’s plenty left to do before Rigge can officially be called a Tottenham player. Nonetheless, it’s positive news for Spurs fans to learn their club are ahead of Man Utd and Arsenal in the race for the time being.

