Postecoglou in raptures as Tottenham open talks for prolific €40m Eredivisie striker seen as ideal Kane successor

Tottenham are ready to accelerate talks to sign Santiago Gimenez with the Feyenoord striker reportedly emerging as Ange Postecoglou’s No 1 target to replace Harry Kane in attack.

The exit of club record goalscorer Kane, who joined Bayern Munich in an initial £86m fee, has left Spurs with a serious chasm to fill in their attack. Nonetheless, they have started the season in fine fettle, having picked up four points from two games and scoring four goals in the process. Indeed, a 2-0 win over Manchester United on Saturday illustrated just how quickly the Aussie coach has made his impact felt in north London.

Spurs, though, know they need a big-name striker to ultimately replace Kane’s output, with Richarlison – who has started both matches so far as the frontline striker – not anywhere near realiable enough.

As such, a number of options have been touted as would-be targets.

First up, the club have scouted the Gent striker Gift Orban who could command a fee as high as £40m. However, with Fulham also among his suitors and with the player largely untested at any level other than the Belgian Jupiler-Pro League, his signing would represent something of a risk.

To that end, more-established targets include the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Ivan Toney, though the former now looks to be heading to Roma and the latter is under suspension until January.

More fanciful links have seen Spurs touted for a move for Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun. But with Arsenal wanting £50m and deals between the two sides as rare a move as you get in football, that one appears highly unlikely at best.

Tottenham open talks with Gimenez agent

However, one name who has fizzled away in the background all summer is Gimenez.

The Brazil-born striker represents Mexico at international level and last season helped his club side Feyenoord to a first domestic league title since 2017.

Scoring 23 goals in 45 games, the 22-year-old showed he’s a striker who certainly knows his way to goal.

And with a growing reputation in the game, it is easy to see why Tottenham are so keen.

Now, according to reports in Mexico, Spurs are stepping up their pursuit of Gimenez before the window closes.

And while Feyenoord are not wanting to sell, it’s reported that an opening Spurs offer in the region of €40m (£34.2m) is being readied.

Speaking with Medio Tiempo, agent Morris Pagniello confirms Tottenham are showing a strong interest in the 18-times capped star.

“Santi is one of the top 10 players in Europe, of the strikers there are because there are few and now with the departure of many strikers to Saudi Arabia, there are few on the market,” he said.

“Then even Tottenham (became interested), many clubs; I have a friend who trains there and there are many clubs that would like to have Santi this season.”

Sale a strong possibility

Feyenoord general manager Dennis te Kloese has recently dismissed the possibility of Gimenez leaving the De Kuip this summer, though Pagniello is adamant there still remains a firm chance the striker could be sold.

“We tried to bring him to other markets. I took care of Spain and it could not happen yet. There are still ten days left in the market, in football you never know, I hope I can support him, but the boy is doing very well,” Pagniello explained.

“If he stays at Feyenoord for another year, they’ll also be happy because he’ll be able to play and show that the team plays for him, he is a goal scorer.”

Postecoglou has cast his net far and wide in the hunt for Kane’s successor; something that the Spurs boss claims the club has been planning for over many months.

And with the a sizeable pot of cash set aside for the right player, the Aussie boss will be hoping that fresh talks over Gimenez can see a breakthrough reached over the Mexican’s signing.

