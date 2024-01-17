Postecoglou in raptures as Tottenham push to finalise ‘marquee signing’; backup option already identified

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly gunning to complete a major Premier League signing before the winter deadline, though they do have an alternative player on their radar in case that priority move is unsuccessful.

Following a host of defensive injuries, as well as Son Heung-min, Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr heading off on international duty, Tottenham have dipped into the market to provide manager Ange Postecoglou with some crucial signings. Forward Timo Werner has joined on loan from RB Leipzig, and the deal includes an option for Tottenham to buy, while defender Radu Dragusin has also arrived in North London.

Should Werner bounce back from his underwhelming Chelsea spell and shine for Tottenham, then Postecoglou’s side will activate their £15million purchase option. They have signed Dragusin from Genoa in a permanent deal worth £25.8m.

In terms of outgoings, Djed Spence has joined Genoa on loan as part of the deal for Dragusin, while Eric Dier has reunited with Harry Kane at Bayern Munich and Hugo Lloris has left for Los Angeles FC.

Postecoglou’s squad looks healthier than it did at the start of the January window, though he still wants another midfielder to join and provide more quality in the engine room.

Spurs are long-term admirers of Chelsea star Conor Gallagher. While Mauricio Pochettino has placed his trust in the 23-year-old and made him captain on plenty of occasions this season, Spurs know that Chelsea could do with selling him in order to help balance the books.

After all, the sale of an academy graduate such as Gallagher would be marked as pure profit on Chelsea’s accounts.

Recently, though, Spurs’ move for Gallagher has stalled. Fabrizio Romano has explained how Spurs will need to submit a ‘very, very big package’ to get Chelsea to sign off on his exit.

Tottenham go all guns blazing for Chelsea raid

But according to an update from Football Insider, Spurs are pressing ahead and still aiming to forge an agreement for the England international.

They want to make him a ‘marquee signing’ that will take the side up a notch and help push them closer towards the title challengers. They currently sit in fifth place, five points behind leaders Liverpool after having played an extra game.

The report explains how West Ham United have previously expressed an interest in landing Gallagher, but it is currently Spurs heading up the transfer race.

Spurs have been given hope of signing the former Crystal Palace loanee due to his contract situation. His Chelsea deal expires in June 2025, and if he decides to snub the offer of a new contract then Todd Boehly will be forced to sell at some point in 2024 to ensure he does not leave for a cut-price fee.

It has previously been suggested that Spurs will have to pay £45-50m to sign Gallagher this month.

Should Spurs ultimately miss out on this particular deal, then all is not lost. According to recent reports, they have landed on Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes as a backup target.

It has even been suggested that Spurs have drawn up a ‘substantial’ offer to send to Wolves, should they give up in the Gallagher pursuit. Wolves ideally want £30m to sell the uncapped Brazilian.

