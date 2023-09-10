Tottenham latest: Lee Hendrie lavishes praise on Postecoglou signing who was ‘too comfortable’ in previous role

Cristian Romero has had a brilliant start to the new season

Sky Sports pundit Lee Hendrie has added his voice to those praising the form shown by James Maddison since his move to Tottenham.

Maddison, 26, opted to leave Leicester City after they suffered relegation to the Championship. The midfielder was praised for his displays last term but could not prevent the Foxes slipping into England’s second tier. He made 30 top-flight appearances, scoring 10 goals, but the King Power outfit were never really at the races.

It was inevitable that the England man would leave for pastures new. A number of clubs were linked but he opted for north London, with Spurs paying around £40m.

Early signs are good as Maddison has started all four of Spurs’ league games this term.

The former Norwich City man has already found the net on a couple of occasions. His form has helped the Lilywhites into second spot in the fledgling table.

Former Tottenham striker Darren Bent has already lavished praise on the forward.

And now Hendrie has had his say, suggesting a change of club may have been just what was needed.

“I was a bit sceptical of Maddison, I’m not going to lie,” he told Sky Sports. “I think he’s a fantastic talent, I really do.”

“I think he’s been stood still, maybe a little bit too comfortable at Leicester. I feel he had to make that move but I think this season, he looks like he’s got to that stage where I think the penny has dropped for him a little bit.

“He’s looked at the likes of Grealish, Foden and that attacking flair in the England squad. All of a sudden, he’s back to light.”

Hendrie wants more from new-look Maddison

Maddison made 203 appearances in all competitions for Leicester, scoring 55 goals. He made one England appearance back in 2019 and has added three more this year.

The Coventry-born ace now looks the real deal and will surely feature more often for Gareth Southgate’s side.

Unfortunately, he will not be able to test himself against Europe’s elite this term after Spurs failed to secure any European football.

And that is exactly what Hendrie feels he needs to be doing in order to take his game to the next level.

“He’s enjoying his football, when you’re enjoying your football things like this come off and it seems to happen naturally,” he added.

“He looks fit, he looks sharp. But I want to see him coming up against the top-calibre clubs where he can do and prove that against them. I think he should be doing that.”

Maddison was given the nod as England drew 1-1 with Ukraine in Poland on Saturday.

It was an uninspiring display by the Three Lions who still top their Euro 2024 qualifying group.

It remains to be seen if he keeps his place in the starting XI for Tuesday’s clash with Scotland at Hampden Park.

Then it will be back to domestic duty as Spurs host Sheffield United on Saturday.

