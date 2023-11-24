Postecoglou to lose Tottenham ‘leader’ as new European club circles after dramatic U-turn

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could end up swapping the Premier League for the Eredivisie in January, with Ajax reportedly setting their sights on the Tottenham Hotspur man.

Hojbjerg has been a regular starter for pretty much every manager during his time at Tottenham, but that is no longer the case under Postecoglou. That is because the former Celtic boss prefers to use Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr or Rodrigo Bentancur in central midfield.

That decision has limited Hojbjerg to a substitute role, something he is not used to. And the Dane has also been heavily linked with a winter move away from Tottenham in order to re-establish himself as a guaranteed starter elsewhere.

Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli recently travelled to London to discuss a potential move for Hojbjerg. But Fabrizio Romano then revealed that Juve are actually prioritising an attacking midfielder, ruling Hojbjerg out.

And on Sunday, it emerged that Spurs will look to keep exit-linked pair Hojbjerg and Giovani Lo Celso, though they will sell Eric Dier in order to make some money on him before he becomes a free agent.

However, there has now been a big twist regarding Hojbjerg’s future. According to Dutch sources Voetbal International and Soccer News, there is once again a good chance of the 28-year-old finding a new club as Ajax have joined the hunt for him.

The report describes Hojbjerg as a’leader’, which is something Ajax are in desperate need of amid their terrible start to the season. They have been languishing around the relegation zone, though they have recently moved up to 12th spot.

Ajax are also in the market for a new defensive midfielder and Hojbjerg has emerged as the ‘best option’ for them.

Ajax long-term admirers of Tottenham player

It is claimed that this is not the first time Ajax have been interested in Hojbjerg as they tracked him earlier in his career, though there is no mention of exactly when that occurred.

Should Ajax enter talks with Spurs for Hojbjerg, then it will be down to the player to decide whether he wants to move to the Amsterdam giants.

While Ajax often play in the Champions League and compete for Dutch silverware, they are going through a tricky period. Plus, Hojbjerg may fancy his chances of playing in a bigger league, such as Serie A or the Bundesliga.

Hojbjerg’s Spurs contract runs until June 2025, while transfermarkt put his valuation at €32m (£28m).

