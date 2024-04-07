Postecoglou makes exit decision on Tottenham forward as Bundesliga beckons for seven-goal star

Troy Parrott will be allowed to leave Tottenham this summer if a suitable offer comes in for him

Tottenham are reportedly willing to let Troy Parrott go if they receive a suitable offer this summer, and some Bundesliga sides are said to be keen on him.

Parrott has played just four games for Spurs, but has begun to make valuable contributions in senior football on loans away from north London. He scored eight goals and provided seven assists in League One two seasons ago, leading to a Championship switch last term.

He failed to have a massive impact for Preston, but he’s certainly found his feet with Excelsior in the Netherlands this season.

The Irishman has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 21 Eredivisie games so far.

The last of those goals came in February, but Parrott was injured not long after.

That has not stopped some big names registering an interest in him. It was reported in February that the Tottenham man had drawn the attention of Eredivisie giants Ajax, PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord, among others.

He has clearly shown he’s got what it takes to shine in the Netherlands, so remaining there could be a good move for him.

But it was suggested at the time that Ange Postecoglou was not ready to make a decision on the striker’s exit from Spurs.

Tottenham willing to sell Parrott

However, it seems he’s now accepted that the striker can play elsewhere.

Indeed, according to Football Insider, Tottenham ‘are willing to let’ Parrott go if they receive ‘an appropriate’ offer.

It’s not clear how much that would be, but the striker will enter the final year of his Spurs contract in the summer, so he’s not likely to command a massive fee.

A move to a new league could beckon, too, as more than just Eredivisie sides want Parrott.

Bundesliga sides after Parrott

According to Football Insider, some Bundesliga sides are interested in him.

It’s not noted which clubs or how many are in the mix for the striker.

However, a move to the Bundesliga would pave the way for Parrott to play in his fifth different league.

In England, he’s played in three, from the Premier League down to League One, and he’s obviously in the Eredivisie at the moment.

As such, if a suitable offer is made for the 22-year-old, the German top flight could become his fifth league and his third country.

He’ll hope after bouncing around for a while, if he does permanently sign for a Bundesliga side, that he can perform well enough to stay there for a prolonged period.

