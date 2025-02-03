Mathys Tel is on his way to sign with Tottenham and two separate sources have revealed the “huge” role Ange Postecoglou played in the January transfer window’s most shocking move.

Tottenham are on the cusp of completing a deal that less than 48 hours ago, looked impossible to make. Mathys Tel – Bayern Munich’s 19-year-old striker – emerged as the winter window’s hottest topic upon informing the Bundesliga side he wished to leave.

Tel’s intention to find a new club related to his lack of playing time in Bavaria. With Harry Kane unmoveable in the striker position, Tel’s lack of action was through no fault of his own.

Spurs – desperate for reinforcements in multiple areas of the pitch – acted decisively when meeting Bayern’s €60m/£50m asking price with with their first bid.

However, Tel snubbed the chance to sign for Spurs, with some outlets stating he preferred Manchester United and others claiming he was destined to stay in Munich.

Man Utd acted on their own interest, launching a loan proposal and also getting Tel’s approval on the player side.

However, Bayern preferred a deal that contained a permanent solution, be that a loan with an obligation to buy or an outright transfer. Accordingly, Tel to Man Utd quickly fell through, with Arsenal next to seriously explore a move.

But on Monday afternoon it emerged Tottenham weren’t content to take no for an answer and at the second time of asking, had convinced Tel to join.

Spurs have altered the terms of their deal with Bayern and will now sign Tel via a straight loan that does not contain an option or obligation to buy.

As such, the talented 19-year-old – who can also play on the left wing – will return to Bayern in the summer.

READ MORE: Tottenham set to sign Mathys Tel in incredible twist as terms of bombshell agreement revealed

And according to two separate sources, Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou played a starring role in Tottenham pulling off one of the highest profile deals in the winter window.

Taking to X, French reporter, Julien Laurens, wrote: “Ange Postecoglou spoke with Mathys Tel at length earlier today and convinced him to come to Tottenham.

“Huge role played by the Spurs manager to get one of the most coveted youngsters in Europe!”

Echoing those claims, Sky Sports journalist, Michael Bridge, provided his insight into the role Postecoglou played.

“My understanding is Ange Postecoglou had a long conversation with Tel and how he’ll use him,” Bridge said.

“The player liked what he heard and has changed his mind. It’s very similar to how James Maddison joined Spurs the other summer and he said [it was down to] the conversation he had [with Postecoglou].

“Maddison said he was umming and arring between a few clubs until he sat down with [Postecoglou].”

TEAMtalk has consistently reported Tel’s primary motivating factor when choosing who to join is playing time and the assurances the buying club make.

Tel was restricted to just 1,406 minutes of action across all competitions last season. But showcasing his quality and potency despite still being a teenager, Tel racked up 16 goal contributions at a ratio of a goal or assist once every 88 minutes.

Our insider, Fraser Fletcher, has been informed Postecoglou personally guaranteed Tel he’ll be a ‘key’ player at Spurs.

With Tel now on the move to north London, don’t expect to see the France youth international warming the bench too often.

Transfer news LIVE: Deadline day latest as Tottenham ignite shock Tel twist; Man City AGREE €60m signing