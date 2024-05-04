Postecoglou methods hammered as agent of top Tottenham talent seemingly holds club to ransom

Ange Postecoglou has been told he needs to play Radu Dragusin more

The agent of Tottenham defender Radu Dragusin has seemingly blasted Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou and warned that his client may have to quit the club after just six months in north London.

The Romanian centre-back arrived from Genoa in a deal that could be worth £25million back in the January transfer window, with Spurs having beaten out Bayern Munich and Napoli in the race for his signature.

However, Dragusin has started just two matches for the club since his arrival as he sits behind first-choice duo Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven in the centre-back pecking order.

The Romania international has not featured since the 2-1 win over Luton at the end of March, despite the fact that Tottenham’s defensive frailties have played a part in costing them what looks like a top-four finish.

Ange Postecoglou’s men have lost their last three games against Newcastle, Arsenal and Chelsea and face the small matter of a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool next.

Defensive frailties have been a big part of that, especially from set-pieces, where Tottenham have the sixth-worst record in the league.

Dragusin was an ever-present in the Genoa starting XI prior to his January move playing as part of a back three for the Serie A club.

However, Postecoglou is a staunch back four man, meaning Dragusin’s chances of featuring are limited, while the Aussie also insists he is ‘not interested’ in focusing on improving his side in set-piece situations as a priority.

Dragusin agent hits out at Postecoglou

And now Dragusin’s agent Florin Manea has openly criticised the Tottenham boss, suggesting his client is currently being misused in north London.

“The coach said many times he does not want to play with a three-man defence, evidently he knows best, but Tottenham concede a ton of goals. Playing with three gives more security,” Manea told Radio CRC.

“I also think Tottenham concede a lot of goals from set plays, so Dragusin would be very helpful due to his power in the air, he used to get all the headers at Genoa.”

Manea also suggested Dragusin may even consider a return to Italy should he not receive assurances over his place in the team, a clear indication of seemingly holding Spurs to ransom over the talented defender.

Manea added: “If he doesn’t play, then we have to think about other solutions, but he only arrived in January, so that seems unlikely right now.

“If Bayern and Tottenham hadn’t been there, he would’ve chosen Napoli. If they were to offer a loan, especially if Antonio Conte was the coach, then we could evaluate that.

“I can say that if Postecoglu told Dragusin that he is only considered an alternative to the other centre-backs, then he would not stay just to sit on the bench.”