Tottenham news: ‘He caught me’; Postecoglou influence growing as key player admits twin traits driving stellar form

Yves Bissouma has credited Ange Postecoglou with helping him develop as a player and person during the duo’s short time together at Tottenham.

Bissouma, 27, joined Spurs in the summer of 2022 when they paid Brighton £30m to get the deal done. The Mali international had impressed during four seasons at the Amex Stadium, enjoying 124 outings in all competitions. Much was expected of the African after his arrival at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

But he struggled to impose himself during his first campaign at the club as Spurs laboured to eighth in the Premier League table.

Injuries did not help as the former Lille man sustained a stress fracture of the ankle in February.

He was ruled out until the middle of May, playing a part in the final three matches of the season.

Former Tottenham chief Antonio Conte was not a huge fan of the defensive midfielder.

And there were rumours that he wanted to get rid of the man with 30 international caps. But things have changed with Postecoglou at the helm.

Bissouma outlines Postecoglou impact

Bissouma has started all five of Spurs top-flight games this term, helping them to second in the standings.

And early in pre-season, Postecoglou urged the schemer to become a leader in the dressing room.

However, he was late for training the following day. The star has now revealed how the Australian’s reaction helped change his mindset.

“That day I had a little problem with my car. I had a flat tyre and there was a lot of traffic, too,” he told The Sun. “It’s not an excuse, every player knows you have to be on time. I arrived late, he caught me. I said sorry and I told him why.

“He said, ‘If you want to be a leader or a big player you need to be on time and respect all the details of the club’.”

“It’s about respect, that’s really important. We fixed it. I told him and the players I was sorry. And now I’m always the first at training.”

Postecoglou’s methods appear to be paying off across the squad.

There were fears that Harry Kane’s departure might see a further slump in results.

However, the opposite has been true, with four wins and a draw seeing them behind only champions Manchester City in the standings.

And it seems as though Postecoglou is also a great motivator as well as disciplinarian.

Bissouma added: “He said, ‘Just be you and play the football we want to see and the football everyone wants to see because you have a lot you can do.

“I give you all my confidence and the rest is up to you’.”

Tottenham face another huge test on Sunday as they make the short trip to the Emirates to face Arsenal.

The first North London derby of the season will gauge just how far they have come under the new management.

