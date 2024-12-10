Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is willing to listen to offers for Yves Bissouma in 2025 with an in-the-know journalist revealing the major reason the player has failed to live up to expectations and having already named the huge talent Spurs want as his replacement.

The Mali international moved to Tottenham in summer 2022 for an initial fee of £25m, which would rise to £35m once add-ons were factored in. Prised from Brighton, who were left with little option to sell the player after he made it clear he would not extend his deal at the Amex which had just a year left to run, big things were expected of Bissouma in north London.

However, the 28-year-old has failed to find any sort of consistent form at Spurs and, while he has fared better under the management of Postecoglou than he did previous boss Antonio Conte, injuries and inconsistent performances from the 43-times capped midfielder have become part of his narrative throughout his time in N17.

Now according to journalist Alasdair Gold, Spurs are willing to sell Bissouma in 2025 and will open the door to potential offers for the star.

Explaining why his time at Spurs now looks up, Gold believes the player’s failure to become the midfield leader they expected him to be, and the fact that they have two good young options coming through in Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall, will likely see time called on his career with Spurs.

“The problem is that Bissouma is 28 and he should be one of the inspiring leaders of this group.

“In truth, he’s just not and were it not for Rodrigo Bentancur’s suspension, he would be more likely playing in the Europa League matches than in the Premier League,” Gold wrote on Football.London.

“The midfielder has got all the talent in the world and the ability to dominate matches, but his game is too inconsistent as are his decisions on and seemingly off the pitch.

“Tottenham have Archie Gray who could eventually be a long-term option in the role and Postecoglou has been using Lucas Bergvall in the position in the past two matches, with the 18-year-old Swede tidy once again when he came on against Chelsea.”

READ MORE ▶️ Jamie Carragher slams ‘braindead’ Bissouma as Postecoglou warned he ‘won’t win anything’

Spurs already have a deal in place for Bissouma’s replacement

While Tottenham spent a lot of money last summer on signings for the future in Gray and Bergvall, they did also negotiate a clause to give them first refusal over a deal for Real Betis’ USA midfielder Johnny Cardoso next summer.

Spurs officials secured an agreement for the 18-times capped United States midfielder while negotiating the sale of Giovani Lo Celso and we understand they will have a 10-day period from July 1, 2025, to sign off on his signing and bring the player to the Premier League.

Now Gold has strongly indicated that is an option Spurs are willing to take up, with Bissouma only starting 48.35% of matches he could have been available in since his arrival.

“There is also the option to sign Real Betis’ 23-year-old defensive midfielder Johnny Cardoso next summer. The USA international currently has a hamstring injury, showing that even just having an option for Spurs to buy you can bring an injury,” Gold continued.

“At this stage, Tottenham would likely accept a decent bid for Bissouma next summer. He’s only started 44 Premier League matches out of a potential 91 in his three seasons since arriving from Brighton for £30m.

“The problem is whether he would want to leave, for any move would likely be a step down and he will only have a year left on his deal next summer, putting him in the position of power.”

Latest Tottenham news: Postecoglou stays; new transfer link for Son Heung-min

Meanwhile, sources have told TEAMtalk that any speculation over the future of Ange Postecoglou is inaccurate and not only do the club currently have no plans to sack the manager, but Daniel Levy is preparing to back the Aussie with a sizeable transfer kitty in the January transfer window.

Elsewhere, speculation over the future of Son Heung-min continues to gain column inches with Galatasaray the latest side linked with a move for the talismanic South Korea forward.

His deal at Spurs is due to expire next summer and reports in Turkey claim the 32-year-old has been identified as the preferred replacement for Victor Osimhen amid claims he has been lined up for a blockbuster Premier League transfer.

And finally, with Spurs having struggled for central defensive options in recent weeks, it’s been reported that club scouts are keeping a close watch on a Bournemouth talent with regards a possible future move. Chelsea are also among his admirers.

Bissouma Prem stats for Tottenham since he arrived from Brighton