Postecoglou orders Tottenham to sign Man Utd nemesis despite concerns he’ll be another Bryan Gil

Ange Postecoglou is leading the Tottenham charge to sign a winger who humbled Manchester United, though there are concerns over his physique, according to a report.

Spurs are on the hunt for additions at centre-half and on the wings next month. The defensive capture is arguably the most pressing, with Postecoglou forced into playing full-back Ben Davies centrally during Micky van de Ven’s ongoing recovery from a serious hamstring injury.

Eric Dier is on the books, though is unfancied by his manager. What’s more, Dier is out of contract at season’s end and the upcoming winter window represents Tottenham’s last chance to cash in.

Chairman Daniel Levy is understood to be keen on doing just that and a move to Turkey could be on the cards.

Elsewhere, a wide option is wanted, with Ivan Perisic and Manor Solomon both long-term injury absentees.

What’s more, captain Son Heung-min – who has reverted back to playing on the flank in recent weeks – will miss time while with South Korea at the Asian Cup. That tournament is scheduled to take place early next year between January 12 to February 10.

Jota (Al-Ittihad), Samuel Iling-Junior and Matias Soule (both Juventus) have all been linked. However, according to InterLive.it, Spurs have set their sights on Copenhagen’s Roony Bardghji.

The 18-year-old hit the headlines earlier this season when scoring the winning goal in Copenhagen’s shock 4-3 victory over Manchester United in the Champions League.

Bardghji – a left-footed right winger – is taking Danish football by storm and has bagged 11 goals in 30 matches across all competitions this season.

InterLive.it’s report focuses primarily on Inter Milan. The Serie A leaders are among many courting Bardghji, with Chelsea, Newcastle, Tottenham, Napoli and Juventus all mentioned in the report.

However, the proposal Inter are weighing up is unlikely to be received warmly by Copenhagen.

Inter unable to match Tottenham

It’s claimed Inter would prefer to sign Bardghji next month on a loan deal that contains an obligation to buy. The obligation would then be paid in instalments over time.

By contrast, Tottenham would be able to sign the player outright and thus give Copenhagen immediate funding to strengthen their squad in the same window.

To that end, it’s claimed Tottenham have already expressed interest in the player at the ‘explicit request of Ange Postecoglou’.

The Spurs boss is understood to be enamoured with Bardghji and favours signing the Sweden Under-21 international ahead of Iling-Junior and Soule, for example.

However, there is a sting in the tail, with the report noting Tottenham harbour concerns over Bardghji’s slight frame.

Bryan Gil failure still lingering

The 18-year-old – who stands at roughly 5ft 7in tall – is described as being ‘short and skinny’. Furthermore, it’s claimed Spurs would rather not repeat the same mistake made when signing Bryan Gil.

The Spaniard does not lack for technical ability, though like Bardghji, is not the most physically imposing.

Gil’s lack of strength is a factor that has prevented his career in England from taking flight. Former Spurs boss Antonio Conte previously went on record to state Gil doesn’t have the physicality for English football.

All eyes will now be on whether Postecoglou can convince Spurs’ decision-makers to overlook Bardghji’s relative lack of physicality.

On the subject of how much Bardghji might cost, Football Insider previously claimed £30m-plus will be required to sign the attacking sensation.

