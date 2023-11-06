Postecoglou orders two Tottenham signings in January, with Liverpool and Leicester put on notice

Tottenham intend to make two signings in the January window, and one position they’ll address will have Liverpool and Leicester on high alert, per reports.

Spurs are flying high under Ange Postecoglou and will be quietly confident of maintaining their unbeaten run against Chelsea on Monday night.

However, according to online outlet Football Insider, manager Ange Postecoglou has his heart set on a mid-season boost via the transfer window.

FI claim Spurs aim to make two additions to their ranks in January – one at centre-half and the other in central midfield.

Tottenham attempted to sign two established centre-backs over the summer. Micky van de Ven arrived from Wolfsburg to the tune of £43m, though the second deal eluded the table toppers.

Ashley Phillips did arrive from Blackburn Rovers, though aged 18, is viewed more as a long-term prospect.

As such, depth is worryingly thin on the ground at present. Beyond Cristian Romero and Van de Ven, Spurs’ only recognised centre-half is Eric Dier.

What’s more, recent reports claim Dier ‘wants to quit’ Spurs and is content to run his contract down and leave on a free at season’s end.

One player Tottenham bid for over the summer was Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly.

A £20m offer was rejected in the latter hours of the window. But with Kelly’s contract expiring next summer, a mid-season sale has been speculated.

Fabrizio Romano claimed AC Milan and Juventus were sizing up a move. From closer to home, Tottenham’s interest has remained and Liverpool too have taken note.

But in a blow to all potential suitors, TEAMtalk has learned Bournemouth will not entertain a mid-season sale.

Their reason is an understandable one – they fear they’d suffer relegation if losing arguably their best defender.

Central midfield pursuit alerts Liverpool and Leicester

Regarding the central midfield pursuit, two names have recently come to the fore and Liverpool and Leicester have thus been put on notice.

Spurs are understood to have scouted long-time Liverpool target Andre during the Copa Libertadores final on Saturday.

The Brazil international, 22, plays for Fluminense and is expected to be on the move once the January window opens.

A release clause of €40m (approx. £34.6m) means Fluminense can be taken out of the equation altogether. With Andre helping Fluminense to lift their first ever Copa Libertadores trophy, he may now be willing to make the jump to Europe.

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk can confirm another holding midfielder in Spurs’ sights is Leicester’s Wilfred Ndidi.

The 26-year-old is also attracting interest from Newcastle, Aston Villa and Brentford. There’s no shortage of heavyweight suitors from mainland Europe too.

Ndidi is in the final year of his deal with the Foxes, meaning he’ll be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs come January 1.

As such, the onus is on the Premier League sides to stump up the cash and place tempting bids in January.

Common sense would dictate Leicester would prefer to sell to a Premier League side if it means they recoup a fee.

Tottenham’s central midfield pursuit is arguably the most pressing of the two given Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr will be lost to the Africa Cup of Nations in early-2024.

DON’T MISS: Tottenham title chances ripped apart by controversial Liverpool figure as ‘influencers’ are blamed for hyping up Postecoglou