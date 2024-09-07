Sergio Reguilon has so far failed to leave Tottenham this summer

Tottenham were reportedly stubborn about getting the right deal for a first-team star this summer, with the defender missing out on a number of potential moves in the process.

The north London club has overseen a fairly dramatic change to Ange Postecoglou’s first-team squad over the last few months, with the likes of Oliver Skipp, Emerson Royal, Joe Rodon and Giovani Lo Celso all sold, Pierre-Emile, Hojbjerg, Bryan Gil and Manor Solomon loaned out and Eric Dier, Ivan Perisic, Tanguy Ndombele and Ryan Sessegnon released.

However, one of the names who did not move on, as expected, was full-back Sergio Reguilon.

And now a fresh report has detailed that the Spaniard had several chances to leave the club during the summer only for his departure to be complicated by the club’s firm stance on the terms of an exit.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Tottenham were focused on finding a permanent solution for Reguilon, making negotiations more difficult than expected in the process.

Though Reguilon attracted interest from various European clubs, including Barcelona, purs were reportedly adamant about securing a deal with at least an obligation to buy, rather than agreeing to another loan deal.

That approach made it challenging when it came to moving Reguilon on, despite his exclusion from Postecoglou’s plans for the current season.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jacobs stated: “I think the Reguilon situation is very interesting at Tottenham, because he had options during the course of the European window, but Tottenham were quite tough on terms.

“And it made it very difficult to resolve the Reguilon situation, which has been throughout the window, frayed more around a loan than a permanent deal, albeit a loan with an option, potentially, or from Spurs’ point of view, an obligation, if they can get it.”

Turkish switch remains an option for Reguilon

The 27-year-old left-back, who also saw interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League end after their window shut on September 2, remains a potential option for Turkish sides before the closure of their window on September 13.

Reguilon arrived at Tottenham from Real Madrid and made a strong early impression before falling away and spending the 2022/23 season on loan with Atletico Madrid.

He had two separate loan stints at Manchester United and Brentford last season, although neither club opted to pursue a permanent move for the Spain international.

It was thought that a switch to join Thomas Frank’s men was on the cards after Reguilon showed some of his old form at the Gtech Community Stadium as he notched four assists in 16 games, but it was not to be.

As we stated above, a potential move to Turkey remains a possibility, with Fenerbahce said to be keen on signing him. However, it remans to be seen whether Tottenham look to initiate a clause to buy the player again within any transfer talks.

Postecoglou’s men are back in action after the international break on September 15 when they have the small matter of a north London derby against Arsenal.