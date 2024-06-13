Postecoglou’s own signing at risk as Tottenham launch €50m bid for Japan ace

A Tottenham Hotspur attacker could be ditched as Ange Postecoglou has greenlit an offer for Takefusa Kubo, according to reports.

Kubo is a 23-year-old winger who mainly likes to play on the right flank but can also operate on the left or in the No 10 role if needed. He has already had an eventful career despite his young age, having represented Barcelona at youth level, been on Real Madrid’s books and also played for other clubs such as FC Tokyo, Villarreal and Getafe.

Kubo was part of the Madrid system between 2019 and 2022 but never actually made an appearance for the Spanish giants as he had several loan spells away from the Bernabeu.

Two years ago, Real Sociedad finally gave Kubo a permanent home by signing him in a deal worth €6.5million.

DON’T MISS – The 10 Tottenham players out of contract in 2025: Stick or twist as big questions answered

Since then, the wide man has registered 16 goals and 14 assists in 85 games for Sociedad. That is not the deadliest record around, but Kubo has earned a reputation as one of the best dribblers in La Liga.

The left-footed attacker excels at taking players on using his electric pace before either shooting or playing in one of his team-mates.

Tottenham recruitment chiefs have been very impressed by Kubo’s displays and are hoping to bring the Japan international – who has previously been linked with Liverpool and Arsenal – to England.

According to reports in Spain, Spurs are ‘determined’ to bolster Postecoglou’s forward ranks and have opened the bidding for Kubo at €50m (£42m).

Tottenham latest: Bid launched for Takefusa Kubo

A move at that price would see Sociedad make a big profit, although Spurs may have to up that proposal to forge an agreement. That is because Kubo has a contract which runs until June 2029 and it includes a €60m (£51m) release clause.

If Spurs’ initial bid for Kubo is rejected, then Postecoglou will urge club chiefs to return with an improved offer that matches the player’s release clause, as the manager has identified him as a ‘coveted target’ for the summer.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Aston Villa are also interested in Kubo, setting up a potential transfer battle between the two sides.

Kubo arriving at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium would spell trouble for current right winger Brennan Johnson.

Spurs paid Nottingham Forest £47.5m to sign Johnson last summer, and he has gone on to notch five goals and 10 assists in 34 games for the North London club so far.

But Johnson has picked up criticism for his unreliable form and his lack of composure in front of goal.

Postecoglou already appears to be eyeing up replacements and Kubo’s signing could see Johnson pick up limited game time next term.

Dejan Kulusevski is another right winger on Spurs’ books, though the Swede is also comfortable operating in the No 10 role, which means his playing time should not be as badly affected as Johnson’s.

READ MORE: Every Premier League player who is out of contract at the end of the month