Ange Postecoglou has reportedly had a major part to play in Tottenham pinpointing an impressive LaLiga centre-back as a January transfer window target.

The addition of another central defender in the new year has arguably become Postecoglou’s main priority in the new year after seeing the middle of his backline decimated by injuries yet again.

Tottenham lined up with Radu Dragusin and Archie Gray at the heart of their defence against Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday night, with Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Ben Davies all currently sidelined with injury.

The north London club moved for Dragusin last January and are now expected to do likewise for another player to bolster a fragile area of Postecoglou’s first-team squad, amid a run of just one win from the last eight games in all competitions.

And, according to a report from Spanish outlet AS, Postecoglou has personally picked out Getafe star Omar Alderete as a major option to bolster his beleaguered backline – news that TT has heard is legit.

AS states that the 27-year-old is one of the names included in the north London club’s target list for next month, with the Paraguay international on that list mainly because of Postecoglou.

It’s reported that Alderete’s power and quality on the ball has caught Postecoglou’s attention, with the Australian ‘asking’ the club to secure his signature as soon as the January window opens.

READ MORE ➡️ Postecoglou absolutely destroys Timo Werner after ‘unacceptable’ display in Tottenham draw

Alderete has bargain release clause

AS adds that Tottenham are not the only club interested in Alderete’s services and may face a battle for his signature.

However, they will be boosted by the news that he has a relatively cheap €16million (£13m/$16.7m) buyout clause, despite the fact that he remains under contract until 2028.

Indeed, Getafe chairman Angel Torres has always referred to Alderete’s release clause when there’s been an approach for the centre-back, although that figure will not be an issue for Postecoglou given that he does have money available in January to bolster his injury-hit squad.

Alderete joined Getafe from Hertha Berlin in 2023 after an initial loan stint with the Spanish outfit and has gone to make 95 appearances for the club, scoring once.

He is also well-travelled in Europe, having started out in Switzerland with Basel and also having a temporary spell with Valencia, while also winning 25 caps for his country to date.

At 6ft 2in, Alderete is an imposing presence who relishes physical battles and has decent pace for his size.

Latest Tottenham news: Wrong to sack Postecoglou / Newcastle in shock Richarlison links

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has been told that he would be making a mistake if he decided to sack Ange Postecoglou and start another rebuild at the north London club.

Postecoglou has been heavily criticised for sticking to his guns with his stubborn approach of playing the same way, even with the plethora of injuries he has in key positions.

However, former Celtic striker Chris Sutton is a big fan of the Australian and believes he should be given more time in north London.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are being tipped to raid Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur for Richarlison in the January transfer window.

Eddie Howe wants another No.9 on board despite the club’s ongoing PSR concerns and transfer insider Ben Jacobs claims that a surprise raid on Spurs for the Brazilian could be on the cards – for the right price.

IN FOCUS – Alderete defensive stats this season