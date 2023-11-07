Postecoglou picks Prem captain as next Tottenham transfer target to solve ‘major worry’

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ange Postecoglou has identified Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard as a January transfer target, a report has claimed.

The Spurs midfield will be depleted in January when Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr report for duty with their repsective national teams for the Africa Cup of Nations. Furthermore, on the transfer front, there are doubts about the futures of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Giovani Lo Celso and Eric Dier.

Without those five options, Postecoglou be looking at Oliver Skipp and Rodrigo Bentancur – who is only just returning from a long-term injury – as his only options at the base of midfield.

With that in mind, Tottenham‘s midfield situation is described as a ‘major worry’ for Postecoglou in a report by Football Transfers, which has named Norgaard as a target he has identified to rectify the issue.

Norgaard became Brentford captain over the summer after Pontus Jansson left, but his future in west London is up for question due to his contract expiring at the end of next season.

Brentford do have the option to extend his deal until 2026, but when asked last year about a transfer elsewhere, his response was ‘never say never’.

The report does not mention what kind of transfer fee Brentford would be looking for if bids come in for their skipper. They only paid €3.5m to sign him from Fiorentina back in 2019, when they were still in the Championship.

The no.6 has since made 140 appearances for Thomas Frank’s side – almost half of which have been in the Premier League – contributing 14 assists and scoring six goals himself. He also previously played under Frank at Brondby.

Since becoming a Brentford player, Norgaard has also earned his first senior caps for Denmark – now with 21 to his name, many alongside Hojbjerg – which indicates how he has been progressing.

With his 30th birthday approaching in March, time might be running out for him to test himself with a bigger club, so the timing of Tottenham’s interest is intriguing.

Other midfielders to have been linked with Tottenham by other sources include Andre from Fluminense and Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips, as well as more attack-minded options like Florian Wirtz of Bayer Leverkusen and Brais Mendez of Real Sociedad.

TEAMtalk has also exclusively reported of their interest in Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City and Celtic’s Matt O’Riley.

Why Norgaard appeals to Tottenham

The reasons Norgaard is also in contention, per Football Transfers, are that Postecoglou values his leadership, break-up play and reading of the game.

At this stage of the season, he is in the Premier League’s top 10 for tackles, and has made the joint-third most clearances of any midfielder in the top flight.

Norgaard has started all 11 Premier League matches for Brentford so far this season, mainly as a holding midfielder, which is exactly what Tottenham should be looking for.

And while they cannot offer Norgaard any European involvement immediately, they seem to be on course to finish in that territory again after a positive start to the Postecoglou era.

Norgaard previously played in the Europa League with Brondby, but they never got past the qualifying rounds.

