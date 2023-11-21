Postecoglou picks new Tottenham centre-back target, with Japan star identified as Van de Ven cover

Tottenham Hotspur have added Union SG centre-back Koki Machida to their shortlist of defensive targets for the January transfer window, a report has claimed.

An injury to Micky van de Ven recently has exposed a lack of depth in the defensive department for Tottenham. Ange Postecoglou has had to turn to Eric Dier, despite previously overlooking the England international and planning to offload him in 2024.

Now, Tottenham only seem willing to let Dier leave if they can sign a replacement at centre-back, which means they are exploring their options and building up a shortlist.

TEAMtalk has already revealed seven players they have been looking at, but a new name has now emerged onto their radar in the shape of Machida.

According to 90min, Tottenham like what they have seen from the 26-year-old, who has been playing in the Europa League with Union SG this season as well as the Belgian top flight.

Like Van de Ven, Machida is a left-footed centre-back, so he could become ideal cover for the Dutchman. After all, Spurs do not have anyone else with that profile, unless using full-back Ben Davies more centrally in an emergency.

The report also reflects a belief within Tottenham’s transfer team that Machida would be suitable for playing in Postecoglou’s high defensive line.

During his time in charge of Celtic, Postecoglou – a former Yokohama F. Marinos manager – often took advantage of a relatively untapped market to strengthen his squad with Asian players.

Now, the next Japanese star he has his eyes on for Tottenham could well be Machida, who has four caps to his name for his nation after earning his senior international debut in September.

At club level, his contract in Saint-Gilles is due to run until 2026, but compared to some of Tottenham’s other targets, his market value is modest.

Machida has played 37 times for Union SG so far, including 16 appearances this season.

He completed all 90 minutes of his side’s visit to Liverpool in the Europa League in October, registering two clearances, one tackle and one interception.

It was his first time playing in England, but if Tottenham can get their hands on him, the Premier League could become his home for the prime years of his career.

Machida identified as depth option for Tottenham

His chances of becoming a regular starter are questionable, though, especially once Van de Ven has returned to fitness.

That said, Van de Ven was forming a reliable partnership with Cristian Romero in the early stages of the season, so it might be just depth that Tottenham need – and not another contender for a starting berth.

A move to Tottenham would be an intriguing next step for Machida, who previously played for Kashima Antlers in his native country before joining his current employers (initially on loan) in January 2022.

There has also reportedly been interest in Machida from Brighton, whose chairman Tony Bloom remains a minority shareholder in Union SG.

However, Tottenham’s interest appears to be fresher and more relevant ahead of the next transfer window.

