According to the latest reports coming from Germany, Tottenham are ready to ramp up their pursuit of a top Bundesliga attacker to fill a problem position for Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian remains determined to bring in a new No.9 this summer after watching his side squander countless chances last season on their way to a fifth-placed Premier League finish.

Skipper Son Heung-min notched 17 times, playing a mixture of centrally and on the left wing, while Richarlison at least went some way towards justifying his £60m price tag after betting 12 times.

However, Postecoglou wants a guaranteed 20-plus attacker on board in order to try and keep up with the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool going forward.

Countless names continue to be linked with a switch to north London, including the likes of Ivan Toney, Santiago Gimenez and Jonathan David to name but a few.

However, German publication Sport Bild, reports that Tottenham have genuine interest in signing £42million Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush before the summer window shuts.

Marmoush really caught the eye with his performances in the Bundesliga last season, with the 25-year-old scoring 17 goals and adding six assists across all competitions in 41 appearances.

The Egypt international predominantly lines up as a traditional No.9 but is also capable of laying on either wing in a front three.

His current contract with the Bundesliga outfit runs out in 2027, and while Frankfurt have no real desire to sell it’s reported that an offer of around £42m should do the trick.

Frankfurt star tipped as perfect Tottenham signing

Marmoush, who has also scored five goals in 29 caps for his country, certainly has a big fan in the shape of his club coach Dino Topmoller, who has talked up the player’s qualities.

Speaking last season, Topmoller said: “He is a very good player who has discovered the art of scoring goals. He can sense the faith the coaches and his team-mates have in him. He is extremely hard-working and difficult to defend.”

Another big fan is former Tottenham forward Mido, who advised his old club to recruit the 6ft Marmoush earlier this year.

He previously tweeted: “Years ago I advised #Spurs to sign #salah when he was still at #Basil they never listened to me…now I’m telling you plz [sic] go for Marmoush he will be a great signing and will fit in perfectly in Angie’s system as a left or right winger…hard worker top professional and can score goals..plz [sic] #levy sign #Marmoush from #Frankfurt #COYS.”

At this stage, it remains to be seen whether or not Tottenham are prepared to splash out roughly the same amount for Marmoush as they could get Premier League-proven Toney for.

However, the former is three years younger and could end up representing better value in the long run.

One thing is for sure, if the club opts not to replace Harry Kane again this summer they are potentially asking for trouble.

There remains plenty of chatter about Eberechi Eze arriving from Crystal Palace to provide even more creativity alongside James Maddison, but Spurs are in desperate need of a world-class striker to help put chances away.

Marmoush certainly represents a bit of a gamble but appears to have created a big enough reputation to suggest he could be a big hit in English football.