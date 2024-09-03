Ange Postecoglou is ready to lean on two Tottenham stars next season

Ange Postecoglou will reportedly only sign a centre-back on loan in the January transfer window as he plans to use two highly-rated Tottenham defenders in 2025.

There was plenty of talk of Spurs moving for another central defender during the summer window to complete a quarter of quality performers in that position, with Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin already on board.

Centre-back ended up being a problem position for Postecoglou in the first half of last season after Van de Ven missed a significant amount of time with a hamstring injury and Romero had his suspension issues.

Dragusin was brought in as cover in January after both Ben Davies and Emerson Royal were used centrally at times, but Postecoglou focused on strengthening other areas of his team over the last couple of months.

The Tottenham midfield and forward line have seen the most change and that has led to talk of the defence potentially being addressed in the new year.

However, GIVEMESPORT reports that Postecoglou is ready to throw Ashley Phillps and Luka Vuskovic into the mix next year to compete for a place on the bench.

The report states that the Australian does not want block their path into the first-team by spending big on another central defender when the winter window opens.

Phillips, Vuskovic to feature in 2025/26

Both Phillips and Vuskovic are currently out on loan for the current campaign, with the former in the Championship with Stoke City and the latter at Jupiler Pro League side Westerlo.

That appears to mean that Postecoglou will integrate them into the next pre-season ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, and will mean Tottenham only signing a centre-back on a temporary basis in January – if needed.

Davies remains at the club as cover centrally and in his preferred left-back role, while summer signing Archie Gray showed his versatility before the new season began when he lined up in his favoured central midfield position as well as at right-back and, impressively, in central defence.

Indeed, the combination of Davies and Gray might just negate the need to add to the centre-back room, dependent on what happens with Romero, Van de Ven and Dragusin over the next few months.

There has been a worrying sign in that regard already though, with Dutchman Van de Ven missing Sunday’s defeat at Newcastle are jarring his knee against Everton. The Netherlands international is, however, expected to return after the international break for the north London derby against Arsenal on September 15.