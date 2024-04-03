Postecoglou on red alert as Tottenham target’s mentor ignites summer transfer with obvious hint

The chances of Samue Iling-Junior moving to Tottenham Hotspur this summer have risen significantly, with his personal trainer admitting he expects a transfer to happen.

Iling-Junior is an English winger who spent time in the Chelsea academy but left for a new challenge in Italy in September 2020. The 20-year-old initially joined Juventus’ U19s, though he has since risen through the ranks and gained promotion to their first team.

So far, Iling-Junior has made 38 appearances for the Italian giants, registering two goals and four assists. His record this season stands at one goal and two assists from 18 Serie A games.

The wide man’s contract with Juve expires in summer 2025 and it is unclear whether a new deal will be agreed. This has led to growing speculation that Iling-Junior might return to England and continue his development with a Premier League club.

Tottenham have been heavily linked with Iling-Junior, largely down to the fact they have used the Italian market on several occasions in recent years. The England U21 international could follow in the footsteps of players such as Cristian Romero, Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur by shining for Tottenham after leaving Serie A.

West Ham United recently joined the race for Iling-Junior, though it is likely he would opt to join Spurs if he had the choice between the two sides.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has now been given a major boost, with Iling-Junior’s personal coach, Saul Isaksson-Hurst, revealing his client is ‘definitely’ ready to shine in the Premier League.

During an appearance on The Inside Track podcast, Isaksson-Hurst was asked if Iling-Junior has the ability to represent a top English side. He said: “I think he does. If you’re playing for Juventus, one of the biggest clubs in Europe, fairly regularly now, I think you’re not a million miles away.

Tottenham target has ‘great mentality’

“He’s a top player and he has got a great mentality. He’s a great young man and he wants to work hard, do extra work and be successful.

“He’s a modest young man – not one to go out partying and stuff like that.

“He wants to keep his head down and wants to work really hard – he’s definitely there.”

Due to Iling-Junior’s contract situation, Spurs will not have to break the bank to capture him. Reports in Italy have suggested Juve will accept an offer worth just €15m (£12.8m) this summer.

As the attacker is a young player with great potential, Spurs landing him for that price could prove to be an absolute steal in the future.

