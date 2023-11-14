Postecoglou rocked as Real Madrid open the chequebook to sign Tottenham superstar

Real Madrid have fixed their gaze on signing a major Tottenham star whose exit would undo much of the good work Ange Postecoglou has done so far, per reports.

Spurs have hit a bump in the road following a serene start to the season. Successive defeats to Chelsea and Wolves have tempered talk of a title tilt. Elsewhere, Micky van de Ven and James Maddison have both been ruled out until the new year through injury.

Further absences are expected at the beginning of 2024 through international commitments.

Son Heung-min will go for glory with South Korea at the Asian Cup. Yves Bissouma (Mali) and Pape Sarr (Senegal) will both have starring roles to play at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Asian Cup gets underway on January 12, while AFCON kicks off on January 13. Both tournaments last for roughly a month and the length of Spurs’ absences will depend on how deep into the tournament the relevant countries go.

But despite doom and gloom descending on the club, The Independent revealed Spurs are firm in their belief Champions League qualification is a very realistic aim this season.

To aid their cause, a January move or two is expected. A former Chelsea winger is in their sights, while signing a new centre-half will take precedent first.

However, according to a report out of Spain (as cited by The Hard Tackle), Spurs could be in for a rude awakening at season’s end.

They claim Real Madrid ‘has its sights set’ on World Cup-winning centre-half, Cristian Romero.

The Argentine, 25, had been on top of his game this season prior to his reckless red card challenge against Chelsea. His partnership with the now-injured Van de Ven had underpinned Spurs’ early success this term.

Nevertheless, Romero’s ill discipline is not dissuading Real from preparing a move and it’s claimed a summer swoop is being lined up.

Nacho Fernandez will be out of contract at the end of the 2023/24 season. Elsewhere, David Alaba (31) and Antonio Rudiger (30) won’t be able to maintain their high standards forever.

Clouding Real’s centre-back conundrum further is the fact Eder Militao underwent surgery to repair an ACL injury back in August. Whether he’ll be able to get back to his best once recovered remains to be seen.

Romero has thus come under the microscope in Madrid and through his ‘defensive solidity and ability to anticipate the game’, the Argentine is highly regarded at Real.

Tottenham well placed to resist crippling exit

It’s acknowledged Tottenham will put up one hell of a fight to retain what The Hard Tackle describes as ‘undoubtedly the best defender’ at the club.

Indeed, losing Romero would be a bitter pill to swallow for Postecoglou given his pairing with Van de Ven had worked so well this season.

The report adds Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will slap a high price on Romero, though Real are seemingly prepared to break the bank to secure his signature.

Romero is under contract with Tottenham until 2027, thus placing the club in a strong bargaining position to resist all offers.

