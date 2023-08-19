Postecoglou rolls the dice as Chelsea green light sale of star to Tottenham brutally cut adrift by Pochettino

Tottenham appear to have found a replacement for Harry Kane after initial enquries to sign Romelu Lukaku were met with a positive reponse from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are faced with the unenviable task of replacing the avalanche of goals scored at Spurs by Kane following the talismanic striker’s departure to Bayern Munich. With a year left on his deal, it was decided the time was right for Kane to move on with the 30-year-old desperate to get his hands on silverware before time catches up with him.

For Tottenham, however, new boss Postecoglou – although always expecting his departure – is now tasked with finding a star capable of a similar output.

As a result, the club has been strongly linked with Gent frontman Gift Orban, with the Nigerian striker proving a prolific source of goals in the Jupiler-Pro League. Valued at €30m, his signing would be seen as something of a risk by Tottenham given he’s largely untested at the very top level.

At the other end of the spectrum, Tottenham continue to be linked with a move for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani. The France striker boasts a formidable record, having scored 26 times and added 14 assists last season. Understandably, he comes with a hefty price tag with the Bundesliga side likely to be seeking around €80m – €90m (£68.4m – £76.9m) for his services.

However, reports in Italy now claim Tottenham are ready to put their faith in a third option, having made ‘preliminary contacts’ over a deal for Lukaku.

The Belgian striker has been ruthlessly cast aside by new Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino, leaving his future with major question marks hanging over it.

Tottenham ready to take risk on Lukaku

The 30-year-old striker has an impressive 280 career goals to his name, though has found the going tough in recent seasons. Indeed, after just 15 notches during his return to Chelsea in 2021/22, he managed one fewer (14) during a year’s loan back at Inter.

His prospects of re-signing for the Nerazzurri permanently were ended the moment he opened talks with their fierce rivals Juventus. And while Chelsea’s asking price has been slashed to just €40m (£34.2m), the price is deemed too high for the Bianconeri.

As a result, Lukaku – unwanted by Chelsea and not part of their matchday squad that drew 1-1 with Liverpool last weekend – finds himself facing an uncertain future.

However, Calciomercato reports a move to Spurs could prove the perfect solution. They claim the Blues have made it clear to Lukaku he is not part of their plans and that his agent should actively find him a new club.

And now, following an enquiry from Tottenham, their London rivals have been informed that no obstacles will be put in their path if they want to sign him.

Lukaku is also reportedly open to the switch across London, with the potential move seen as the perfect solution for all parties.

They claim chairman Daniel Levy is currently considering whether to launch an official move as he strives to find a solution to replace Kane that ‘he won’t regret’.

Striker has interest from Saudi Arabia

Lukaku, for his part, is reportedly seeking a package worth €10.8m a season (around £175,000 a week) which is more than Spurs would be willing to spend.

Detailing the risks involved with signing Lukaku, they claim Spurs are continuing to do their due dilligence on his signing. However, it would seem Postecoglou is ready to run the risk of signing Lukaku and believes that, if he can get him back to his best, he could prove the perfect addition for Spurs this summer.

As well as Tottenham, however, there is also interest from Saudi Arabian sides. And while the report states Lukaku would prefer to continue at a major European club, the striker knows he could match his wage demands – and more – by moving to the Middle East.

