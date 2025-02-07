Tottenham fans were in meltdown on social media after digesting the latest debacle as they watched their side throw away a 1-0 first-leg lead to lose 4-1 to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-finals at Anfield, a result that left some immediately calling for Ange Postecoglou’s head.

Goals from Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Virgil van Dijk secured Liverpool’s place in the final, where they will look to defend their title against Newcastle at Wembley.

Tottenham players struggled to perform under pressure at Anfield, failing to cope with the intensity of the home side while there was no sign of the so-called ‘Ange-Ball’ as the visitors took a backward step from the off.

The absence of the likes of Guglielmo Vicario, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie, Brennan Johnson, James Maddison and Dominic Solanke clearly played a part, but there was no excuse for the way the team just completely capitulated under pressure and showed so little fight.

Postecoglou‘s selection was also heavily criticised, especially in midfield, where the trio of Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur and Pape Sarr has shown multiple times this season that it does not work.

The Australian previously stated that he ‘always wins a trophy in his second season’ but that’s one down with two to go now, with a trip to Aston Villa in the FA Cup to come on Sunday.

Some Tottenham fans, however, did not want to see Postecoglou last the night after the shocking result and performance on Merseyside.

Writing on X, Christian Giske: ‘We can’t (unfortunately) sell the whole team except Spence, Bergvall and Gray. We can and should sack Ange TONIGHT. This is unbearable to continue. How did anyone believe in this Ange winning things nonsense??? He is totally clueless.’

Clint added: ‘Ange can’t have a job after tonight. It’s as simple as that. SACK HIM!’.

X user Hans Moelman also stated: ‘The game Ange was supposedly being kept in the job for and he’s delivered this weapons-grade garbage. Sack him.’

Stephen Vincent also added: ‘If we don’t sack him tonight or after we lose to Villa then we need to know what hes got on Levy. Utterly clueless. Stands there with his hands in his pockets shaking his head in disbelief at us conceding another goal, the same one we concede every week when we get sliced open.’

Postecoglou plans ‘not working’

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher was equally critical of Postecoglou, but also questioned the club as a whole when it comes to performing in big games.

The Liverpool legend said: “Ange Postecoglou is a manager who is just trying to find something – and what he’s trying is not working.

“It was never in doubt before the game. It’s Tottenham. When did Tottenham ever win a big game? When did Tottenham ever go anywhere and surprise you and win against the odds?

“Whenever Tottenham go into a big game they never believe that they are going to win. Not one of those Tottenham fans tonight would have believed.

“When I look at those three Spurs midfield players, I thought they were a disgrace no matter who the manager is.”

Speaking after the game, Postecoglou told BBC Radio 5 Live: “Liverpool were too good for us tonight. We didn’t get into the game in the way we wanted to. We allowed them to get control of it.

“When they get into a rhythm, we didn’t give ourselves an opportunity to get a foothold in the game.

“We were way too passive in terms of our football with and without the ball. I think it is a lesson there for us. We cannot shy away from the football that we want to play.”

On saying he always wins a trophy in his second season: “We have given up a good opportunity tonight and we cannot shy away from that.

“We were in a good position to get to the final.

“Nobody needs to pick me up, I just need to pick up the players.”

