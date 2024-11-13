Postecoglou sack: Daniel Levy stance on dismissal revealed as Tottenham boss is set big target

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is not in any immediate danger of the sack

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has no immediate plans to sack Ange Postecoglou but has been set a target for the season, which if he fails to meet could put his position in jeopardy and with Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer and an in-the-know journalist both offering their verdicts on his position.

The 59-year-old won widespread acclaim during his first season at the Tottenham helm, having been poached away from Scottish champions Celtic as the successor to Antonio Conte. A breath of fresh air with both his honesty to the media and the somewhat risque tactics he employed, Postecoglou had Tottenham top of the table with eight wins and two draws after the first 10 games of last season – making it the best start ever made by a manager debuting in the Premier League.

However, things have not quite gone to plan for Spurs or Postecoglou this season, and after suffering three defeats in their last five Premier League games, the north London giants find themselves down in 10th place heading into the latest international break.

Described as “crestfallen” following Sunday’s morale-sapping 2-1 home defeat to Ipswich – who were claiming their first Premier League win in over 8000 days in the process – speculation has suggested that all is not well for Postecoglou in the aftermath of the game.

However, it’s reported that Postecoglou is not in any immediate danger of the sack, though as Football Insider reports, he has been set the target of returning Tottenham to the Champions League next season.

And while the manager has spoken of his ambitions to win a trophy for Spurs, his primary objective is believed to be a return to Europe’s premier competition next season and a failure to achieve that goal could see his position coming under scrutiny.

Spurs, however, face a battle though to better last season’s fifth-placed finish. Aston Villa and Chelsea will be in the mix for a top-four place this season, while Manchester United are expected to improve this season after the appointment of Ruben Amorim. Both Newcastle and potentially the season’s early surprise package Nottingham Forest could also have their say in the race for fourth.

READ MORE ~ Doubts grow over ‘crestfallen’ Postecoglou with Tottenham transfer policy questioned and alarming stats raised

Journalist and Alan Shearer share thoughts on Postecoglou sack at Tottenham

Despite the heat starting to just crank up slightly on Postecoglou, Match of the Day pundit Shearer is convinced it is far too soon to start worrying that the axe could fall at Spurs, pointing to the fact that their situation is nowhere near as bad as made out.

“Typical Spurs though, isn’t it? My goodness me. They beat City at home, they beat Villa at home with a great win, and then you got Ipswich at home. Ipswich turn you over,” Shearer said on The Rest is Football podcast.

“I don’t think so [Postecoglou under pressure]. No, I think you just look at it like that, he took responsibility, didn’t he?

“He said it’s his fault, his problem. He’s got to sort it out. But when you see them in the second half against Villa and then beating City, it’s just, it’s the inconsistency again. How long have we been saying that about Spurs?”

Evening Standard journalist Dan Kilpatrick has also denied Postecoglou is under immediate threat.

“So I don’t know what Levy and the board are thinking. To be honest, I think all the noises from the club, that they sort of accept that this is a medium-term venture,” Kilpatrick said on the Tottenham Way podcast.

“I mean, they’ve talked about being successful in the here and now, but they’ve also talked about building a squad, that they want to be successful in four or five years.

“And that’s been obvious in the age profile of the players they’ve signed, the three teenagers over the summer, two more coming next year.

“So, I think that there is a kind of commitment to see this through, or at least keep saying where it goes. But again, I can understand anyone associated with Spurs who’s losing a bit of patience or getting frustrated.”

Tottenham transfer latest: Plan revisited to sign £100m man / struggling star to cancel contract

Spurs, meanwhile, are being linked with a surprise move to bring Jack Grealish to the club in 2025 amid suggestions his time at Manchester City is winding down.

The 39-cap England winger was linked with a move to Spurs way back in 2019 – but they could be set for a second bite of the cherry with City’s stance on his exit coming to light.

The club are also being linked with a new left-back in 2025 with Postecoglou still concerned he does not have adequate cover or competition for Destiny Udogie.

According to our sources, one man they are keen on is Gent’s Archie Brown, though West Ham, Chelsea, Brentford and Leeds are also among the Englishman’s suitors.

That move could be partially funded by the exit of forgotten star Sergio Reguilon, with the Spaniard’s deal reportedly set to be cancelled in January and with the rarely-seen Tottenham left-back already lining up his next club.

Postecoglou’s Tottenham record this season compared to last