Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to step up their pursuit of Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo in a stunning move that could hinge on whether Thomas Frank ends up as Ange Postecoglou’s replacement in north London.

Spurs are expected to spend significantly this summer as they look to put to bed a disastrous domestic campaign that could see them finish as low as 17th in the Premier League table if results go against them.

However, winning the Europa League, where they will face Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt in the last four, would boost their coffers for even bigger spend – given that it brings Champions League qualification.

Despite having one of the highest-scoring attacks in the English top flight this season, the regular Tottenham front three of skipper Son Heung-min, Dominic Solanke and Brennan Johnson all have faults to their game that could lead to a replacement being signed.

And it’s Johnson’s place that is under threat when it comes to a report from CaughtOffside, as they claim that Tottenham are ready to intensify their efforts to to sign 18-goals Bees winger Mbeumo.

The 25-year-old Cameroon international bagged his fourth brace of the Premier League season as Frank’s men beat Brighton on Saturday as speculation mounts that the duo could end up pairing up together again at Tottenham, if Postecoglou fails to keep hold of his job.

The report adds that Mbeumo could be available for ‘the right price’ this summer – with a £50-55million tag currently being touted for one of the Premier League’s most improved players.

Indeed, Mbeumo’s 18-goal tally is only bettered by illustrious trio Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland and Alexander Isak in the English top flight this season, leading the Bees forward to also be attracting interest from the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle.

Tottenham considering double Brentford raid

As TEAMtalk have stated on numerous occasions, Brentford boss Frank is greatly admired in north London and is in the running, along with Bournemouth’s Ando Iraola and Fulham chief Marco Silva, to replace the under-pressure Postecoglou.

And, if the Australian is shown the door, there has to be a strong chance that Frank would be able to convince Mbeumo to follow him across the capital as one of his first statement signings at Spurs.

Indeed, Frank is already of the belief that Mbeumo is ready to play for a bigger club, also admitting he would re-sign him if he left his role at Brentford. Speaking back in September, he said: “He’s a top player. I’m convinced he will play for a bigger club. I’d buy him if I was at a bigger club!”

Replacing Johnson with the Bees attacker on Tottenham’s right flank would arguably be harsh on the Wales international, given his tally of 23 goals/assists this season. However, Spurs fans have become increasingly frustrated over Johnson’s overall ability to have more impact on games that he goes completely missing in – despite those impressive statistics.

Having Mbeumo line up on the right would also see a full-time switch for Dejan Kulusevski to the No.10 role, where he has proved this season to be a more consistent presence than James Maddison.

Kulusevski is currently being hunted by top clubs in Italy ahead of the summer window, but a new contract offer is rumoured to be in the works for the Sweden international and a full-time switch to his favoured position would also bolster the club’s hopes of keeping him.

Spurs are back in action on Monday night when they welcome Nuno Espirito Santo back to north London with his high-flying Nottingham Forest side.

