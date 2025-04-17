Whether Ange Postecoglou can now be sacked by Tottenham has been questioned

Sami Mokbel has questioned whether Tottenham can ‘really sack’ Ange Postecoglou after reaching the Europa League semi-finals, believing his players have ‘worked wonders for him’.

Pressure has been mounting on Postecoglou this season, and with good reason. His Spurs side came fifth in the Premier League last season, but are currently 15th.

The only chance of anything positive coming out of the campaign has rested with the Europa League for some time. The quarter-final was poised at 1-1 after the first leg, and Tottenham managed to overcome Eintracht Frankfurt with a 1-0 victory in the second.

For a while before the game, it has been suggested that getting knocked out of the Europa League would be the final nail in Postecoglou’s coffin.

BBC journalist Mokbel has questioned amid poor form elsewhere whether Spurs can let the manager go, with the run still going on.

He wrote: ‘What a big night that is for Ange Postecoglou, who lives to fight another day after this narrow win at Eintracht Frankfurt. If defeat here would have cost him his job, then his players have worked wonders for him tonight.

‘You’d imagine now Postecoglou will remain at the helm until the Europa League final. What happens if they win it? Can Tottenham really sack him after winning a trophy?’

Postecoglou replacement lined up

If he is to be shown the door, though Spurs already have a couple of men in sight to take over.

TEAMtalk has long been aware of interest in Andoni Iraola, but Bournemouth cut put paid to any potential deal by offering their manager a new deal.

Instead, Tottenham could look to hire Brentford boss Thomas Frank. Sources have stated that the manager will be asked about the role if Postecoglou is shown the door.

For now, he might be safe, but options are being lined up to take the Australian’s place if failure occurs.

Tottenham round-up: Grealish transfer possible

Spurs are said to be the ‘leading candidates’ to sign Jack Grealish in the summer, with Manchester City willing to listen to offers for the attacker.

Tottenham almost signed Grealish years ago, and could finally land him.

Meanwhile, City want to sign one of Spurs’ own stars, Destiny Udogie.

But the north London club’s stance is a firm one – they “definitely” want to keep him for next season, so there is “no price tag” on the defender.

