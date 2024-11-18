Ange Postecoglou “could lose his job” at Tottenham before the end of this season if he fails to meet two targets, with a former Spurs player insisting he remains safe for now but having provided an insight into the ruthless thinking of chairman Daniel Levy.

The affable Aussie quickly won hearts and minds of the Tottenham faithful and the media last season in the wake of his straight-talking demeanour to the media and for his attack-minded brand of football that had Spurs top of the Premier League table last season after 10 games. Having won eight and drawn two of his first 10 matches at the helm, the 59-year-old has written his name into the history books for topping Jose Mourinho at Chelsea to enjoy the best start ever made by a new coach in Premier League history.

Ultimately, a devastating injury and suspension list over the autumn and winter not only saw their fine form tail off, it also saw them finish in fifth, narrowly missing out on a return to the Champions League.

This season though has not gone quite so well. Spurs currently sit 10th in the table, having lost as many games (five) as they have won. And three losses in their last five games have seen the pressure ramped up on Postecoglou.

And speculation over his future has not been aided by allegations that he has fallen out with at least four senior players this season.

Nonetheless, former Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson insists it is too soon to consider axing Postecoglou now. But in an interview with Football Insider, he has explained why he thinks patience with him could run out before the season is over if two big targets look likely to be missed.

“He’s under pressure now,” Robinson began. “But I think he’s bang under pressure at the end of the season if they fail to make it into the Champions League or Europa League again.

“They’re being beaten too easily and they’re too susceptible defensively.

“Ange has earned the right to have time, but they don’t seem to be learning from their mistakes.

“At the end of the season, yes, he’s bang under pressure if they don’t achieve what they want to achieve, but at the moment, he’s okay.

“In February, if they drop out of the cup competitions and it doesn’t look like they’ll compete for European places, he could lose his job before the end of the season.”

Postecoglou sack: Journalist dismisses axe claims as Levy insight is revealed

Our sources insist that having backed the manager heavily in the market over the summer, Tottenham chief Levy is not yet panicking over their place in the Premier League and with the feeling they believe they are not too far short, performance-wise, of where they expect to be.

And while the loss of the in-form Rodrigo Bentacur to a seven-game suspension for a racist slur towards Son Heung-min will hit them hard, Spurs would have been third heading into the latest international break had they managed to beat Ipswich last time out.

That is a synopsis backed by Evening Standard journalist Dan Kilpatrick, who last week launched a strong defence of Postecoglou.

“So I don’t know what Levy and the board are thinking. To be honest, I think all the noises from the club, that they sort of accept that this is a medium-term venture,” Kilpatrick said on the Tottenham Way podcast.

“I mean, they’ve talked about being successful in the here and now, but they’ve also talked about building a squad, that they want to be successful in four or five years.

“And that’s been obvious in the age profile of the players they’ve signed, the three teenagers over the summer, two more coming next year.

“So, I think that there is a kind of commitment to see this through, or at least keep saying where it goes. But again, I can understand anyone associated with Spurs who’s losing a bit of patience or getting frustrated.”

Robinson, meanwhile, insists the pressure at Tottenham will never go away and even winning a trophy might not be enough with a top-six finish usually needed to secure Europa League football, his minimum target.

“He’s stuck with this style when it doesn’t necessarily suit some of the players in his side,” Robinson stressed.

“But he’ll always be under pressure at Tottenham because the stigma surrounding the need to win a trophy is not going to go away.

“It’s the stick used to beat them with by every other club, so if he wins a trophy and doesn’t reach European football, would that be enough?

“I’m not convinced. I think European football is vital for Tottenham and where they are as a club.

Meanwhile, journalist Tobias Hellgren has explained why Postecoglou is of the opinion that summer signing Lucas Bergvall is not yet suited to the higher intensity Premier League matches are played and that a January loan exit could be sanctioned for the Swedish teenager.

His place in the side could potentially be taken by the return of Harry Winks, if another report is to be believed.

The 28-year-old was sold by Postecoglou in his first season at the helm, but his form for Leicester – particularly this year in the Premier League – has seen a surprise report claim the Tottenham boss is now ‘determined’ to bring the 10-times capped England international back to north London.

A more realistic signing is perhaps that for USMNT star Johnny Cardoso.

Spurs already have a deal in place to sign the Real Betis midfielder in 2025 and now a report claims Postecoglou and Co are ready to bring forward their plan to sign the midfielder in the wake of interest from Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

