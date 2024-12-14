Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has been advised to stay loyal to the under-fire Ange Postecoglou after insisting the Aussie is more than capable of turning their poor form around and that sacking him would be a significant mistake and despite their apparent interest in luring Brentford boss Thomas Frank across the capital.

Spurs have endured a difficult season so far with the club a disappointing 11th heading into the weekend’s latest round of Premier League fixtures and with their inconsistencies really coming to the fore so far. Having enjoyed monumental away wins at both Manchester United and Manchester City, Tottenham have also shown their frailties in losing to strugglers Ipswich and Crystal Palace, while also blowing a 2-0 lead to lose 3-4 to Chelsea last Sunday.

As a result, speculation over Postecoglou‘s future has gathered pace in recent weeks and it’s been suggested that, with Levy having set the Aussie a target of finishing in the top four this season, he could fall on his sword even sooner if results do not start picking up.

Reports that Levy is also strongly considering a move for Bees Frank as his replacement has also not helped matters.

However, former Tottenham striker Teddy Sheringham has told Levy in an interview with the Daily Express that axing the 59-year-old would be a big mistake – especially after the more pragmatic football served up by both Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

“I am firmly on Ange’s side. I love the way that he gets bums off seats when they’re playing,” Sheringham said.

“He’s had a lot of injuries recently that he doesn’t like to mention until it’s all coming on top. And, over the last four years, when you’ve had Mourinho and Conte, the football hasn’t been great.

“I know that if I go watch Tottenham, I’m going to see 12 chances being made and that hasn’t happened over the last few years. And that could happen in the first 10 minutes at Tottenham.

“That’s the way they play. He’s on the front foot. It’s exciting. I’m sitting down, I’m on the edge of my seat and that’s how I want to watch a football match, to be entertained. And I love his manner.

“Yes, there are one or two things that could be worked on, but I think he’ll get there.”

Sheringham tells Postecoglou how he can spare himself from Spurs sack

Despite Sheringham’s advice, we understand that Spurs will review their manager’s position at the season’s end and will consider a change if they decide the Aussie has fallen short of what is expected of him.

To that end, our reporter Fraser Gillan has revealed that Frank would be swayed by the Tottenham vacancy if they came calling and amid our understanding that West Ham are also casting admiring glances towards the Gtech Community Stadium.

As it stands, Postecoglou retains the backing of Levy though and it would take a monumental decline for a change to be made mid-season.

One of the biggest criticisms levelled at Postecoglou has been Tottenham’s defensive frailties. They have conceded 19 goals this season which, while by no means the worst, is five more than Ipswich, who currently find themselves sat in the relegation zone.

Now Sheringham has advised the former Celtic boss that he might need to slightly alter his tactics to both shore up at the back and ensure he keeps the pressure building on his shoulders.

“Of course, results mean everything,” he added. “It’s very much like Ossie Ardiles’ reign at the moment, you’re entertaining, but losing 4-3 and 5-2. I loved playing for Ossie. He’s a legend as a man and a legend as a leader of people.

“The tactics needed to be tweaked and I think that’s the same with Ange. I would want to play for him [Postecoglou] because the chances are being made.

“Yes, results are very important because confidence will soon go if you carry on playing the way he’s playing, but getting beaten. You’ve got to be careful to counteract both.”

Latest Tottenham transfer news: Formidable LaLiga centre-back targeted

Spurs have certainly suffered in the absence through injury of both Cristian Romero and Micky van der Ven in recent weeks, with teenage midfielder Archie Gray forming a makeshift central defensive line with Romania international Rady Dragusin at Ibrox on Thursday.

As a result, it is no surprise to see Postecoglou being linked with a few options to strengthen their rearguard – and our sources have been able to back up reports from Spain that their interest in Getafe star Omar Alderete is in fact genuine.

It’s reported that Alderete’s power and quality on the ball has caught Postecoglou’s attention, with the 27-year-old’s exit clause making his signing an even more exciting proposition for the Spurs boss.

Any move could be funded by potential sales and one of those strongly linked with an exit is Richarlison amid claims Newcastle United are considering a raid in the January transfer window.

Eddie Howe wants another No.9 on board despite the club’s ongoing PSR concerns and transfer insider Ben Jacobs claims that a surprise raid on Spurs for the Brazilian could be on the cards – for the right price.

Postecoglou’s startling fall from grace with Tottenham

Ange Postecoglou record at Tottenham since 27/10/23

Postecoglou made an instant impact after arriving at Tottenham from Celtic in summer 2023.

With the club reeling from the sale of Harry Kane to Tottenham, a sharp decline was expected. But what was to follow was a brilliant start to the season which saw Spurs win eight of their first 10 games, drawing the other two, to sit top of the table and ensure the Aussie made the best-ever start to a Premier League season by a debutant manager.

Since then, though, it’s been a pretty sharp decline for Spurs, who eventually finished fifth last season to qualify for the Europa League.

Indeed, he has more losses than wins since then, with a win percentage rate sitting at just 42%.

Thankfully, a trip to tackle Southampton awaits them on Sunday evening – and a chance to get themselves back to winning ways after a run of just one win from their last eight games.