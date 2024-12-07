Ange Postecoglou has been told that Tottenham’s form is not good enough and he could be sacked as manager before new year unless major improvements are made to their current form with one pundit branding a popular tactic of theirs as “painful”.

Pressure is building on the Aussie following Thursday night’s 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth that leaves Spurs 10th in the Premier League and now six points adrift of the top four places. As a result, Tottenham now have just one win in their last six games in a run of form that includes four defeats, including miserable losses to the Cherries and Ipswich Town.

The 59-year-old quickly endeared himself to Tottenham fans last season with his entertaining football which had them top of the Premier League after 10 games. But having since failed to recapture those heights consistently, Postecoglou now finds himself coming under increased scrutiny and he was subject to a chorus of boos from the travelling Spurs supporters after the final whistle at the Vitality Stadium.

Now former Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara believes Postecoglou could only be a few matches from the sack unless a major improvement is made and they start climbing the table.

“Daniel Levy won’t stand for this. I’m telling you now, he will sack him,” O’Hara told talkSPORT.

“If he thinks he can go this all the way through the season and keep defending like this, keep having set pieces like this, he will get sacked.

“Daniel Levy is all about Champions League football, Europa League minimum. If Spurs are tenth in the table after Christmas, they’ll sack Ange.

“I’m telling you, they’ll sack him. This can’t continue.

“I know everyone loves Ange, you know, in terms of like the attacking football. I can’t, I’m getting bored of watching this.”

O’Hara is ‘bored’ by ‘painful’ Tottenham amid Postecoglou sack talk

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Tottenham would be unlikely to do anything about the managerial situation midway through the season and any judgement of his reign would be reserved until the season’s end.

Postecoglou has made clear his ambitions to win a trophy for a club that last lifted silverware back in 2008, though we’ve been told in no uncertain terms that it is his league placing for which he is judged by and with Levy making clear that his target is a position in the top four.

O’Hara though is fed up with talking about the club’s inconsistencies and feels the axe could fall if Levy feels their top-four chances are slipping away.

“I’m going to be honest, I’m getting tired of talking about Tottenham.

“I don’t know what to say. You know, at the end of the day, I come in here and I can talk about Spurs all day long and you clip stuff up and it does my head in.

“I’m tired of being a Spurs fan. It’s hard work. One minute you’re up, then you’re down, then you’re up, then you’re down.

“And you know what? It’s just, it’s painful. We are painful to watch because you know there’s a big performance in there because we’ve seen it.

“Aston Villa. Man City. You go away from home, then you get beat by Bournemouth.”

O’Hara also thinks Spurs should stop playing the ball around at the back and claims he is pained by the tactic.

“It should be banned! “The straight ball playing out from the back should be banned in football. It is never on. Spurs do it every game.

“We are painful to watch.”

Tottenham, meanwhile, have learned what fee it would take for the club to prise Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov in January amid competition for his services from Newcastle United, Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille.

Spurs’ defensive resources have been stretched in recent weeks with Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero. Now it’s claimed that Postecoglou is eyeing the impressive 20-year-old as a long-term replacement for the club’s longest-serving player.

Elsewhere, reports in Italy claim Spurs are ‘ready to offer’ big money to land an Inter Milan ace.

Midfielder Davide Frattesi is the player in question, and Inter boss Simone Inzaghi is understood to be a big fan of his.

But ‘budgetary needs’ may force the Italian giants to sell and this would play into Spurs’ hands.

And finally, Postecoglou is reported to have stepped up his interest in signing Wolves forward Matheus Cunha amid claims they are set to hold talks with his agents over a potential move.

Per an ambitious report, Spurs have set their sights on the Brazilian and believe the high-earning Wolves player could be the man to kickstart their season and signal a march up the table with proactive talks beginning over his potential signing.

Spurs have gone backwards over last 12 months

Spurs are a pretty concerning seven points worse off than they were at the same time last season.

Whereas in the 2023/24 season they were currently nestled nicely in fifth, just two points adrift of the top four, they are currently 10th, some six points adrift of that target.

But it’s the inconsistencies that are doing him so far. Tottenham have shown what they are capable of by winning handsomely at both Manchester United and Manchester City, but also then suffered losses at home to Ipswich and away at Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

He’ll need to get it sorted as it’s easy to see why the screw is being turned and questions are now being asked about his reign.