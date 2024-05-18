Postecoglou sack verdict shared as Fabrizio Romano reveals true feelings of Tottenham boss

Alan Shearer has shared his thoughts on whether Tottenham could sack Ange Postecoglou after his fiery rant following his team’s loss to Manchester City.

Spurs have lost five of their last six games after a dip in form at the worst time possible that has seen them miss out on Champions League qualification.

The 2-0 defeat to Man City pleased a handful of the Spurs supporters, who were hoping their team lost to ensure rivals Arsenal don’t lift the Premier League title.

Ange Postecoglou has always been honest in his post-match press conferences and voiced his frustrations with his situation following the game.

He claimed that the foundations at Spurs are ‘fragile’ – something that he isn’t at all happy with, adding: “It’s inside the club, outside the club. Outside, inside, everywhere. It’s been an interesting exercise. It’s just my observations, mate.”

People were quick to draw parallels with the last Tottenham manager who called out the alleged poor culture at the club – Antonio Conte – who was sacked by Daniel Levy shortly after.

Alan Shearer: ‘I’d be amazed…’

Gary Lineker asked Alan Shearer on the Rest is Football Podcast if he thought Postecoglou could walk away from Tottenham after his brutally honest comments this week.

“No, I’d be amazed,” Shearer replied.

“He has had success and he knows what it tastes like and that’s what he wants to bring it there. But no, I’d be amazed if anything was to break there at this moment in time.”

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Tottenham are still planning to back Postecoglou in the upcoming transfer window and will sanction a major squad reshuffle if that’s what he desires.

Respected journalist Fabrizio Romano has now shared an update on the manager, hitting back at the rumours that he is ‘unhappy’ in North London.

Referring to his comments after the loss to Man City, Romano said: “I don’t think [his opinion] has changed because that is something Ange Postecoglou had in mind even before that game.

“He knew Tottenham needed a big, big change before the summer transfer window.

“He’s together with the club on that. I don’t think Ange Postecoglou is unhappy with Tottenham or the board, but he knows together with people at the club that they need big changes in the summer.”

