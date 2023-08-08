Postecoglou says yes, as Tottenham accelerate signing of striker who scores a goal per game

Tottenham have opened talks over the signing of a striker who’s scored 22 goals in his last 24 matches, and how much they’re prepared to pay has been revealed by a reporter.

The headlines at Spurs over the coming week will no doubt he dominated by Harry Kane. Bayern Munich lodged what they intended to be a third and final bid for the 30-year-old last Friday.

The bid totalled over €100m (£86m) when factoring in add-ons and bonuses. However, despite Kane having less than a year remaining on his contract, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said no.

The story hasn’t ended there, however, with talks between Spurs and Bayern continuing. In any case, it’s understood Kane would greatly prefer his future to be decided one way or another before the new season begins.

With the Premier League kicking off this coming weekend, time is against Bayern to make an offer Tottenham can’t refuse.

However, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Tottenham have lined up their Kane replacement in the event he does move to Munich.

Tavolieri tweeted Tottenham have opened contact with Belgian side Gent over the signing of Gift Orban.

The 21-year-old Nigeria international has been nothing short of sensational for Gent. Indeed, his 22 goals over his first 24 matches for the club is proof of that.

Per Tavolieri, Orban’s move to north London hinges on Kane leaving. Nonetheless, Tottenham are conducting their due diligence and are prepared to pay as much as €30m (approx. £26m) for the lethal frontman.

That may sound expensive for a player who’s never played at a higher level than the Belgian top flight. However, it’s suggested Spurs would see the move as getting ahead of the curve and signing a player before his true price tag skyrockets in the coming years.

Manager Ange Postecoglou is stated to have “validated” the striker. In other words, he’s given the thumbs up when presented with the idea of signing the player by the club’s recruitment team.

Of course, while talks have opened, it’s important to stress once again a move will only be required if Kane leaves.

A deal to sign a back-up to Kane – in the event he stays – has already been agreed in the form of Alejo Veliz. Orban would be viewed as the replacement to Kane and not a deputy.

