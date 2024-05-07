Postecoglou signing branded ‘very weak’ after being ‘found out’, as damning Tottenham statistic highlights awful issue

Ange Postecoglou has come in for stinging criticism for his side’s inability to defend set pieces after a damning statistic emerged, while a recent Tottenham signing has been labelled ‘very weak’ after being ‘found out.’

Tottenham’s season has crumbled down the stretch, with Spurs losing four on the spin to all but end their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

But while their defensive frailties have come under the microscope of late, the club’s inability to defend set pieces has been there for all to see across the entire season.

Indeed, Tottenham have conceded 16 goals from set pieces this term. The only three teams to concede more – Luton Town, Burnley and Nottingham Forest – occupy three of the bottom four spots.

When asked about Spurs’ struggles from the dead ball, manager Ange Postecoglou has insisted it’s not an issue that needs addressing.

READ MORE: Five Tottenham issues Ange Postecoglou must FIX this summer to arrest alarming slide

Postecoglou buries his head in the sand

In the aftermath of the north London derby – in which two of Arsenal’s three goals came from corners – Postecoglou said: “If I thought fixing defensive set pieces was the answer to us bridging the gap then I’d put all of my time and effort into that.”

The Spurs boss later doubled down on his claims, adding: “I think I’ve answered this question and I don’t think it satisfies people, but no I don’t see it as an issue.”

But according to former Spurs boss Tim Sherwood – who managed the side between 2013-14 – Postecoglou is wrong to ignore his side’s weakness at set pieces.

Furthermore, Sherwood pointed the finger of blame at goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario who in the pundit’s mind, is “very weak” when commanding his area and has been “found out” in the rougher and tougher Premier League.

HAVE TOU SEEN: Tottenham star Postecoglou has soured on will survive brutal clear-out, but three big names can go

Vicario exposed; Postecoglou told “it’s not Scotland”

“Ange, I love him, he looks like a guy you want to go out and have a pint with on a Sunday, but he talks too much to the press and he is too honest,” Sherwood told Premier League Productions.

“He is talking about the set-pieces. The high line and this is us. This is where we are going to play. I think they have been found out. It looks like they have a little bit.

“When he is talking there about the set-pieces is not important. It is important. He has no reason to say it isn’t important. Why would you say that?

“The goalkeeper has been found out. He has been a target and seems like he is very weak from crosses.

“People are highlighting that. This is the Premier League. This is the most competitive league in the world. You are going to get found out. It’s not Scotland, with respect, or Japan or Australia.”

DON’T MISS: Tottenham move for Barcelona star explodes into life as Xavi plots sale to fund Liverpool raid