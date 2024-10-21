Radu Dragusin will not leave Tottenham despite a lack of minutes at the club

Ange Postecoglou Tottenham signing Radu Dragusin has reportedly decided that he won’t leave the club in January despite interest in him from the Serie A amid a lack of game time.

The centre-back has struggled to find consistent minutes since his move to Spurs last January. He played just nine Premier League games last term, starting on four occasions.

So far this season, he’s played four times in all competitions, and his Europa League appearance was cut wildly short when he was sent off seven minutes into the game against Qarabag.

There has been interest from sides in his previous home of Italy in him returning there, with Napoli – coached by former Spur boss Antonio Conte – one of the clubs said to be keen on him.

But according to the Daily Mirror, Dragusin will not push to leave the club.

Indeed, he remains committed to Tottenham and will not seek a mid-season exit even if he remains out of the side.

There is said to be confidence that Dragusin will receive his fair share of minutes in the defence in the coming weeks and months.

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Tottenham first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Napoli told to forget Dragusin

One of the potential routes back to Italy for Dragusin may have been wiped out anyway.

Indeed, Napoli have been advised by Italian journalist Enrico Fedele not to go after the Romanian as he is “too young”.

They have instead been told to move for Sergio Ramos.

Dragusin was clearly a vital asset at Genoa prior to his move to Spurs, and he is still only 22, so still has a lot of time to break into the best side at the club and perform consistently.

Tottenham round-up: Exits likely

Though Dragusin doesn’t seem as though he’ll be going anywhere, that will not be the case for some Spurs players.

Jose Mourinho is said to be eager to take Sergio Reguilon to Fenerbahce in the winter.

Meanwhile, Richarlison could finally be cut loose after a few underwhelming seasons in a Tottenham shirt. Report state the club will not rush him back from injury, partially because they want to keep him fit so that he might be sold in the summer.

Spurs know exactly what they need to do to secure an inbound transfer, though. Forward target Antoine Semenyo has reportedly been valued at £40-50million by Bournemouth.

Though Tottenham do have competition for his signature from some more of the Premier League’s biggest sides.

Dragusin minutes diminishing

Per year, Dragusin’s minutes in league football have diminished. He was clearly a vital asset at Genoa, and played 19 games for them in the first half of last season – after playing every game the prior campaign – before Tottenham offered him nine games after he moved there.

This term, he remains behind Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven in the pecking order, with the pair clearly the best options at the moment, but Dragusin could change that with a few good performances when he’s given the chance.