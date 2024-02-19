Tottenham delight as Postecoglou signing labelled ‘pure fire’ in thrilling praise from manager

Alejo Veliz looks set to make a big impact on Tottenham Hotspur in the future, as his current manager at loan club Sevilla has made an eye-catching admission.

Veliz came through the Rosario Central academy and went on to make 63 appearances in their first team, scoring 19 goals and catching the eye of Tottenham in the process. The centre-forward earned a big transfer to the Premier League last summer by joining Tottenham in a £13million deal.

In the first half of the season, Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou gradually helped Veliz get used to life in England by giving him eight substitute appearances in the Premier League. While those outings only lasted a total of 42 minutes, the 20-year-old did get off the mark by scoring in the 4-2 defeat to Brighton on December 28.

Tottenham coaches feel Veliz has fantastic potential, though they decided he needed to head out on loan during the winter window to play week in, week out.

This saw Veliz join Sevilla in Spain. He made his debut over the weekend, coming on in the final period of the goalless draw with Valencia.

The Argentina U20 international will be hoping to force his way into the Sevilla starting eleven and start smashing in goals for his new club, as this will get both Postecoglou and Spurs’ attention.

Veliz does not have to worry about being given opportunities at Sevilla, as their manager, Quique Sanchez Flores, has issued big praise on him.

“He has a lot of desire, he’s powerful, he comes from a club in Argentina where they are pure fire, and I think he’s going to give us a lot. We are going to have a lot of faith in him,” Flores said in an interview with El Desmarque.

Tottenham man has ‘integrated’ at loan club

A knee problem stopped Veliz from making his Sevilla debut earlier, though the player states he is now back to full fitness.

“The truth is that I feel very good. When I arrived, I knew it hurt a little, but I arrived very well I was already training on the field and everything and, after three or four days, I integrated with the team,” he said.

Veliz already seems to be loving life at his new club, too. “From the minute I arrived here, in Seville, it was what I was waiting for, what I wanted,” he added. “Thank God, today I was able to debut with this beautiful shirt.”

Veliz has a big game coming up this weekend, as Sevilla travel to La Liga leaders Real Madrid looking to cause an upset. Spurs, meanwhile, are next in action on March 2, when they face fellow London side Crystal Palace.

