Postecoglou told 153-goal forward ‘definitely’ wants to join Tottenham as £15m deal takes shape

Timo Werner ‘definitely’ wants to join Tottenham on a permanent basis this summer on the back of his loan spell, according to the latest reports.

The German forward has been a good asset to rely upon since his arrival on loan from RB Leipzig. In nine league appearances, he’s managed to produce two goals and three assists which isn’t too shabby.

His versatility is also a useful asset for Tottenham to rely upon as he is able to play on the left-hand side or through the middle.

While Werner is under contract at RB Leipzig until 2026, Tottenham do have the option to purchase him and RB Leipzig boss Marco Rose recently commented on his future.

“We are not in contact, but of course I am following his development,” Rose told reporters. “He starts scoring again, this is a result of being comfortable and feeling good. He should keep riding the wave.

“Basically, he is one of our players, but Tottenham obviously have the opportunity to sign him completely.”

According to Bild, Tottenham have the option to purchase Werner for €17m (£15m), although the club only has until June 14th to activate the clause.

The report states that Werner ‘definitely wants to stay’ at Spurs past this summer, although there has been ‘no contact’ between the two clubs at this stage.

It’s also thought that the forward’s ‘body language has improved significantly’ as a result of being away from the scrutiny of the German media.

Ange Postecoglou is keen on the deal

While Tottenham are yet to make a definitive decision on what to do with Werner, Postecoglou seems keen to keep him around for next season.

When discussing the German forward, he told reporters: “The decisions will be made at the appropriate time.

“In my opinion, he’s been a great signing. He’s been a really important part of our structure.”

In March, TEAMtalk sources confirmed that Werner has already informed his entourage about his desire to stay in north London next season.

While the forward didn’t exactly live up to the hype during his spell with Chelsea, he’s looked like a useful enough option for Tottenham so far.

Since joining Postecoglou’s side, the 28-year-old has averaged a Premier League goal contribution every 123.6 minutes which is a decent return.

Across his entire career, Werner has scored 153 goals and 12 of those strikes have come in the Premier League for Chelsea and Spurs.

With the German international pushing for a permanent deal, he’ll be keen to impress in the final months of the season.

