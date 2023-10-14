Postecoglou told £35m star will complete ‘frightening’ midfield trio as top performer is told to step aside

Gabby Agbonlahor has tipped Rodrigo Bentancur to have a significant impact under Ange Postecoglou once the midfielder returns from injury.

Tottenham have made an excellent start to the season as they currently top the Premier League table with 20 points from their first eight matches.

Along with north London rivals Arsenal, Spurs remain undefeated in the league and things could be about to get even better for Postecoglou’s men.

Bentancur has been sidelined since February with an ACL injury, but the midfielder’s recovery has been going well and he could be back in action as soon as next month.

The 26-year-old was one of Tottenham’s top performers last season and things seemed to go wrong for Antonio Conte around the same time that Bentancur picked up his injury.

Transfermarkt currently value the Uruguayan midfielder at €40million (approx £35m) and Agbonlahor thinks that he will have a significant impact upon his return.

“It’s massive news,” Agbonlahor told Football Insider when asked about Bentancur’s return. “If anything it’s just a different option for Postecoglou. But I was watching this guy last season and thinking: ‘This guy has got it all’.

“He can play anywhere in the midfield. He can play deep, he can go further forward. Some of the runs he was making in behind were great – and he’s quick as well.”

Top performer could lose starting spot

Postecoglou’s preferred midfield trio this season has consisted of James Maddison, Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr. The trio have worked well together, but one of them might have to step aside to accommodate Bentancur.

Despite Sarr’s excellent start to the season so far, Agbonlahor thinks that he is the most likely player to be dropped once Bentancur fully recovers.

“Postecoglou has been playing Sarr in there, and I think he’ll come in for Sarr,” Agbonlahor adds. “Then you’ve got a midfield of Bissouma, Bentancur and Maddison. It’s frightening.”

As things stand, Tottenham are currently projected to finish the season with a whopping 95 points. Of course, they aren’t expected to keep this excellent form up all season, but they have put themselves in a terrific position.

After the international break, Tottenham face Fulham and Crystal Palace before they have a crunch match with Chelsea at the beginning of November.

Postecoglou will be keen to build upon Tottenham’s excellent start and he will no doubt be looking forward to working with Bentancur once the midfielder has fully recovered.

