Postecoglou told ‘best’ Tottenham midfielder ‘will go’ this summer; Kulusevski another involved in mass clear-out

Amid reports a mass summer clear-out has been sanctioned by Tottenham, two sources have tipped Dejan Kulusevski and Spurs’ ‘best midfield player’ to be among those ousted.

The Telegraph recently reported Tottenham are prepared to show a ruthless streak and axe several underperforming first-team stars this summer. That development came on the back of manager Ange Postecoglou calling for radical change.

“I’ve got to change this squad,” said Postecoglou. “I have to because I’ve got to build a squad I think can play our football. For that to happen, there has to be exits.”

The Spurs boss later added: “We need change. Change has to happen.

“You can’t want to alter your course, quite dramatically for this club because we went down a certain direction and now we’re pivoting to a whole different direction, and expect the same people are going to be on that. It’s just not going to happen.

“We’ve had two windows and we’ve had some development of players, for sure, but when I say we’ve still got a long way to go, that’s what I’m talking about.”

He concluded: “It’s not for the want of trying. It’s just that we’re going to play a certain way, we’re going to train a certain way, we’re going to have a certain mindset and that’s not for everyone.

“And the same way, whether it’s Liverpool or Arsenal, if you look at the beginning of their journeys, by the time they win the competition or have success, the team’s almost unrecognisable.”

The Telegraph listed Emerson, Royal, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Richarlison as three big-name stars Spurs will listen to offers for.

DON’T MISS: Arsenal, Tottenham stars backed for incredible £100m link-up as new Saudi giant plots double signing

Midfielder Yves Bissouma will reportedly be spared, with both the Telegraph and Football Insider stating the 27-year-old has one more season to prove his worth.

However, according to journalist Darren Lewis and former Tottenham boss Tim Sherwood, Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur could be involved in the shake-up.

EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham have inside line on red-hot Serie A forward wanted by Manchester United

Time up for Bentancur and Kulusevski?

Speaking to Premier League Productions, Lewis namechecked Kulusevski when listing who he believes Spurs will axe.

“I think what’s going to happen at Spurs is four or five players are going to leave,” began Lewis.

“I don’t think Richarlison has a long-term future at the club. Kulusevski has gone off the boil. There are one or two players in the midfield that I think are okay. Hojbjerg I think will go in the summer.”

Regarding the midfield, former Spurs manager Sherwood claimed Bentancur is shaping up to be among the exodus despite being the club’s ‘best midfield player.’

“It looks like Bentancur will go,” added Sherwood. “If you asked Tottenham fans, they will tell you he is the best midfield player they have got.

“Bissouma was outstanding at the start of the season. They have all gone off the boil at the same time. Maddison, who was a revelation, not anymore.”

READ MORE: Five Tottenham issues Ange Postecoglou must FIX this summer to arrest alarming slide