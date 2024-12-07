Postecoglou told why he was wrong to engage Tottenham fans after Bournemouth loss

Former Tottenham striker Les Ferdinand is unconvinced that Ange Postecoglou did the right thing by going to the away section at the Vitality Stadium after the hugely disappointing 1-0 defeat on Thursday.

The travelling Tottenham contingent on the south coast were understandably in an unforgiving mood after witnessing an awful performance from their side, following on from the 1-1 home draw against 10-man Fulham last weekend.

They jeered Postecoglou when he walked over to them to applaud supporting the team, with several abusing the Australian, who stood his ground and accepted responsibility for the defeat.

And speaking to the media before Sunday’s clash with Chelsea, Postecoglou explained his actions to reporters again, saying: “They felt like they needed to give me feedback, so I thought I’d get close enough for them to make sure they were heard.

“Hopefully after 18 months, you’ve realised that I am who I am. I don’t really care. Whether people think I’m an easy target or, soft target. I’m going to shy away from it. I’ve fought my whole life and I’m not going to race down the tunnel because some people feel like they need to give me some direction.”

Ferdinand, however, is not convinced that Postecoglou should have engaged with te Tottenham fans in the first place.

The former Tottenham striker told Amazon Prime: “I’m always sceptical about the managers going onto the pitch and walking around.

“When you win it’s great and I know you want to appreciate the supporters, but when you lose games it’s difficult. You’re always going to get what he had there.

“Sometimes when a run of results go the wrong way, a manager heads straight down the tunnel, I think that’s what you’ve got to do at the end of the game.”

Pressure building on Postecoglou

After a poor run of results, sandwiched by an incredible 4-0 win at reigning Premier League champions Manchester City, the pressure is mounting on the 59-year-old.

Indeed, a report from Football Transfers claims that Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has emerged as a potential replacement for Postecoglou should he be shown the door.

McKenna rejected the chance to replace Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea over the summer, signing a new contract at Portman Road instead, and his links to Spurs as a former Under-18s coach make him a fairly obvious candidate.

The Northern Irishman also masterminded a famous Ipswich win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in November as he looks to keep his side in the Premier League after securing successive promotions since taking charge back in December 2021.

