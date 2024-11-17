Postecoglou unconvinced by Tottenham star, as journalist touts loan exit if issues aren’t addressed

A Swedish journalist has offered insight into why he believes Ange Postecoglou harbours doubts over a recent Tottenham signing.

Tottenham pulled off what appeared to be a major coup when convincing Lucas Bergvall to reject Barcelona in favour of signing for Spurs at the beginning of 2024.

The Swedish midfielder, 18, was viewed as one of the game’s fastest rising talents at the time and Tottenham wrapped up an agreement worth £8.5m. Bergvall signed on the dotted line on deadline day in the January window ahead of linking up with his new Tottenham teammates six months later.

But fast forward to the present day and Bergvall is yet to start a Premier League match this season. He has featured heavily in the Europa League, though Postecoglou recently spoke of “levels” after the youngster struggled against Galatasaray.

And according to Swedish journalist Tobias Hellgren, Postecoglou is of the opinion Bergvall is not yet suited to the higher intensity Premier League matches are played at.

‘There is something else to interpret in Ange’s words as well: he is simply not convinced of Bergvall’s current ability,’ Hellgren told Fotboll Skanalen.

‘Now he has returned to the fact that the Swede has “more to learn” so many times that everyone has understood that he thinks so. Subtly, Ange probably wants to convey instead that Bergvall is not quite ready – yet – for the high-tempo, heavy metal-like football that is at the top of the Premier League.

‘Bergvall received two clear clearances against Manchester United and was the first to smoke at the red card against Qarabag. Being “easy to sacrifice” is often a good indicator of how high you stand with your coach.’

Loan exit if Bergvall doesn’t improve?

Hellgren went on to state that while it’s too early to talk about Bergvall requiring a loan move, a temporary spell away could become a requirement if the midfielder’s situation does not quickly improve.

‘We are in November, and it is far too early to start talking about a loan,’ added the Swedish reporter. ‘On the one hand, there is value in just being in Tottenham’s environment, on the other hand there may be openings further on with injuries and suspensions.

‘But the situation probably needs to start getting better for Bergvall pretty soon so that the loan discussion is not seriously brought up. Because right now his “status in the hierarchy” meter is pointing down.

‘And Postecoglou’s latest outing does not suggest that a complete turnaround on that point is to be expected shortly.’

Latest Tottenham news – Odobert, Winks, Postecoglou

In other news, Tottenham have confirmed winger Wilson Odobert has undergone surgery to repair a hamstring injury. No timescale has been put on Odobert’s return.

Elsewhere, a surprise report in Spain has remarkably claimed Tottenham are hopeful of re-signing Harry Winks from Leicester City.

Finally, Football Insider claimed Postecoglou has fallen out with four high profile Spurs stars at varying stages this season. The quartet are Guglielmo Vicario, Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Explaining why, it was claimed ‘sources say his straight talking in public and behind the scenes has had a negative reaction in the dressing room and has sewn the discord at the heart of the team’s wild swings in form.’