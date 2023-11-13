Postecoglou urged to axe one star who’s costing Tottenham points, as manager questioned over ‘gung-ho’ style

Ange Postecoglou has been told that he must get rid of Eric Dier to allow Tottenham Hotspur to reach their lofty ambitions, as the defender was caught ‘in no man’s land’ twice against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

After Monday’s chaotic 4-1 defeat to Chelsea, Tottenham were involved in another eventful game when they travelled to Molineux on Saturday. Tottenham took the lead in just the third minute through Brennan Johnson’s close-range finish and held onto that advantage for almost all of the match.

However, Wolves stunned the visitors with two injury-time goals to gain all three points.

Pablo Sarabia dragged Wolves level with an incredible volley in the first minute of stoppage time. And Sarabia then turned provider, playing in Mario Lemina for Wolves’ second goal. Lemina tapped home to complete a stunning comeback for Gary O’Neil’s side.

After an injury to Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero’s red card against Chelsea, Postecoglou was forced to select a centre-back pairing of Dier and Ben Davies on Saturday.

During an appearance on talkSPORT, former Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara has slammed Dier and urged Postecoglou to get rid of the Englishman, while also complaining about the manager’s ‘gung-ho’ tactics.

“I’m all for the ‘this is the way we are and this is what we’re going to do and this is how we’re going to play’ and I get that,” he said.

“But you’re not playing in Scotland and you’re Celtic and you’re the best team and the rest of the teams are dog.

Pundit criticises Postecoglou and Dier

“You’re playing against top sides. Wolves are a good team at home, they’ve got some good players and a good manager.

“If you just keep making stupid mistakes and you keep playing this gung-ho football and trying to win it, a point’s not a bad result.

“The players on the bench who have had to come in and play aren’t good enough.

“Ben Davies is okay and he will do a job, but he’s not a centre half. Eric Dier made two mistakes and is in no man’s land for both goals. I don’t know where he’s trying to go.

“We should have got rid of him in the summer, no one wanted him and he ended up back in the team and this is the problem.

“These players you’ve been trying to get rid of, they end up playing again.”

Dier teammate picks up praise

While O’Hara has blasted Dier, Davies was labelled as Spurs’ ‘standout player’ by co-commentator Lucy Ward, before Wolves grabbed the winner.

“Prior to that goal [Wolves’ first], Spurs defended really well,” she said. “Ben Davies has been the standout player for Spurs, in a difficult situation he’s come in.

“Everyone’s been talking about how they won’t be as good defensively, Spurs, with the players that are missing – I think he’s been brilliant.”

O’Hara could soon get his wish, as Dier is likely to leave Spurs when he enters the final six months of his contract in January. Several reports emerging from Italy have suggested he could reunite with former Spurs boss Jose Mourinho at AS Roma.

