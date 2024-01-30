Postecoglou urged to start playing new Prem tormentor for Tottenham, as highest possible praise lavished on starlet

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ange Postecoglou has been told to unleash a new attacking weapon, with young winger Yago Santiago reportedly ready to take his opportunity and shine in the Premier League.

Tottenham already have strong options out wide, including Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski, Brennan Johnson, Timo Werner and Bryan Gil. Although, Santiago is starting to push for game time at senior level, giving Postecoglou another option to consider.

He is a 20-year-old left winger who can also play on the right flank or down the middle as a central attacking midfielder. Santiago was born in Vigo, Spain and came through the Celta Vigo youth setup before moving to Tottenham U18s in July 2019.

The starlet has since moved up to Tottenham’s U23 side and is shining during the current campaign. So far, he has managed six goals and four assists in nine Premier League Two appearances.

Santiago’s great form has prompted those in his native Spain to wax lyrical about his development and urge Postecoglou to give him his senior Spurs debut.

The Galicia Press claim Santiago is ‘getting closer and closer’ to breaking into the Spurs first team. The youngster has been named on the bench for the recent games against Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester United and Manchester City, but Postecoglou has not shown the ‘courage’ needed to give him minutes.

DON’T MISS: Tottenham to launch astonishing move for world-class midfielder if Conor Gallagher pursuit fails

But when Santiago is given a chance, he is expected to make a big impact. The report adds that he has the potential to tear the Premier League up, as the division ‘is not prepared for what’s coming’. Santiago is apparently ready to ‘shine’ in the biggest league in the world.

When the uncapped Spaniard left Celta Vigo, he was still developing physically and was some way off playing at the top level. However, he has ‘gained muscle’ while working hard in the Spurs academy, and his technical ability has improved too.

Yago Santiago tipped for bright Tottenham future

It is understandable that the Galician media want Santiago to shine for Spurs, as he is one of their homegrown players and he could eventually force his way into the Spain national team, too.

However, it must be noted that even if he picks up game time under Postecoglou in the final few months of the season, it is likely Spurs will ship him out on loan for the 2024-25 campaign.

Such a move would allow Santiago to get used to playing at senior level week in, week out, while also learning from experienced professionals.

What is clear, though, is that Spurs have an exciting young attacker on their books.

READ MORE: Door reopens for Tottenham, Chelsea as surprise twist sees £25m deal for explosive forward hit ‘complication’