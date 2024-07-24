Tottenham give Postecoglou transfer war chest as triple swoop eyed; Spurs warned off ex-Man Utd striker

Ange Postecoglou will attempt a daring triple move for Tottenham Hotspur after reportedly being given a major transfer kitty, while the North London side have been told to avoid an ex-Manchester United forward.

So far this summer, Tottenham have allowed several big names to leave on free transfers, including Eric Dier, Ivan Perisic and Tanguy Ndombele, while also offloading Joe Rodon and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. In turn, Tottenham have extended Timo Werner’s loan spell and raided Leeds United for rising star Archie Gray. Plus, Lucas Bergvall’s move to the club has become official after it was initially agreed on February 1.

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, Tottenham fans could be in for a whirlwind end to the transfer window as club chiefs are drawing up funds to give Postecoglou a ‘huge’ budget.

It is unclear exactly how much the manager will be able to spend, but Spurs are aiming to improve three positions in particular.

They have set their sights on Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu as they try to find competition and cover for Destiny Udogie. On Monday, it emerged that Spurs will have to pay €30million (£25m) for the Serie A starlet.

Spurs are also on the hunt for a new attacker who can operate as either a left winger or in the No 10 role. After being overtaken by Manchester City in the race for Crystal Palace’s Ebere Eze, Spurs seem to have turned their attention to Juve star Federico Chiesa, who is up for sale.

Chiesa has already ‘said yes’ to joining Spurs and will cost £25m to sign, just like Dorgu.

Spurs are keen to find a top replacement for Hojbjerg and Postecoglou has landed on Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher as his No 1 target.

Tottenham transfers: Big funds to aid Dorgu, Gallagher deals

But Spurs still have not got close to signing the Englishman and this has allowed Atletico Madrid to not only join the race but provide them with serious competition.

It is now up to Spurs to brush Atleti aside and convince Gallagher that he should remain in the Premier League by moving to North London.

Once Spurs potentially sign Dorgu, Eze or Chiesa, and Gallagher, then they could initiate talks for a new centre-forward, with Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke one rumoured option.

Earlier this month, Spurs were backed to improve their striker ranks by moving for Man Utd flop Memphis Depay, who is now a free agent after his exit from Atletico Madrid.

But former Spurs full-back Alan Hutton has urged Postecoglou to steer clear.

“I feel strange about it [the Depay links]. He’s always been a good player, even when he was at Manchester United. He came with so much hype and I was really looking forward to seeing him but it was a bit of a let down,” the pundit said.

“I could be totally wrong here, I don’t know if it’s all the off-field stuff that goes on with him, does that affect him?

“Even when he’s with the Dutch squad and you think, ‘right, he’s really gonna do it’, and he does some good things but I think he flatters to deceive a little bit.

“I’m not so sure, I don’t think the Premier League suits him, I don’t think he’s got that pace to go and burst away from people.

“Yes, he’s got that moment of brilliance, we’ve seen it, there’s no doubt that he’s a technically gifted player but week in and week out, doing it regularly at such a high level, I’m not so sure.

“We’ve seen that with all the moves he’s had, yes big clubs but he’s always moved on and again it’s one I’m just not sure about.”

